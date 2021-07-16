Sports
NHL Teams Shake For Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft | Hockey
Before 30 NHL teams release the list of players available for the Kraken, many of them shuffle the deck to make sure they’re in a good position for the Seattle Expansion Concept.
Instead of losing Ryan Graves, Colorado traded him to New Jersey. Rather than worrying about whether 2020 playoff hero Anton Khudobin would be busted, Dallas took to goalkeeper Ben Bishop’s suggestion to expose him instead. Instead of trading or risking the Kraken that defender Matt Dumba catches, Minnesota bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise for the expansion design and other reasons.
“It was a contributing part of the decision,” said Bill Guerin, Wild’s general manager. We get to protect two more players.
From players waiving freedom of movement clauses to GMs transacting and executing buyouts, this week has been all about preparing for the expansion release. Protected lists are expected on Saturday, the Kraken reveal their picks on Wednesday with the expansion version, and the rest of the league isn’t sitting still waiting to see what happens.
We looked at everything, Philadelphia GM Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. It’s an exciting time in a way that with the expansion of Seattle, with the flat (salary) cap, you might see a few more trades, a few more hockey trades throughout the week.
Came out of Fletcher’s crystal ball the Avalanche’s trade Thursday night that sent Graves to the Devils for the young striker Mikhail Maltsev and the 61st pick in the regular draft. Graves, a 6-foot-5 defender who is only 26 and signed for two more years, would almost certainly have been in Seattle and can now be protected by New Jersey, which had plenty of protection spots available.
With the 2017 Vegas expansion, a cautionary tale, and the goal of losing as little talent as possible this time around, every move happening now involves a strategy to guard against Seattle. Some moves are more selfless than others.
Bishop, who has not recovered from knee surgery all season, went to GM Jim Nill to offer: renounce his prohibition of movement so that the stars could protect Khudobin. Bishop could become to the Kraken what Marc-Andre Fleury was to the Golden Knights as an established goalkeeper for an expansion team or return to Dallas with Khudobin and Jake Oettinger.
Any player with a restraining order, the most powerful instrument in a player’s contract, must be protected unless he agrees to waive it to save someone else. Colorado’s Erik Johnson and Jeff Skinner of Buffalo are among the other players who agreed to waive theirs.
Duncan Keith waived his order a trade from Chicago to Edmonton, and the Oilers are well positioned to protect the three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Norris Trophy winner.
Florida is in an easier place after that buying out veteran defender Keith Yandle, who had a movement ban. As GM Bill Zito said: “While such a decision is never easy to make, we believe this shift is necessary as we look to the 2021-22 season and the future of our clubs.
The future for every team except for the Golden Knights will mean losing a player to Seattle, and some will make side deals that give up a different or draft choice. Kraken GM Ron Francis will have all the leverage through the expansion version starting this weekend, but until then he’ll be playing the waiting game while his colleagues plan ahead.
Seattle will undoubtedly have good options, Fletcher said. They’ve worked hard, but I think we had a little more time to plan this. We feel like we were in good shape.
