ITTF Foundation – Dream Building Fund powered by GSD





Call for projects runs from August 1 to September 29, 2021 The Dream Building Fund powered by GSD is a biennial call for projects aimed at: support initiatives that solve problems in their communities. The ITTF Foundation and its partner The Foundation of Global Sports Development (GSD) provide financial and knowledge support to changemakers, who wish to use table tennis as a tool to improve an aspect of human well-being in their local reality. The expected impact results for the beneficiaries of these projects are therefore not based on the table tennis performance, but rather on the contribution to one of the 17 UNSDGs. Grand for individual projects ranges from EUR 10,000 – 35,000. The ITTF Foundation is funding a total of approximately five projects in this round. Each project should last two to three years. What do successful applicants receive? The chance to take your first steps towards your dream to improve the situation or conditions in your community

The knowledge to use a fun, physical distance – physical activity, to share and realize your dream

The support and guidance of ITTF Foundation and its partner GSD to develop your project

The opportunity to promote your project through the channels of the ITTF Foundation

Access to a network and resources (not only the grant, but also: visibility, promotion, capacity building, equipment, monitoring and evaluation, transparency and reporting on your impact) Are you the changemaker we are looking for? This is what you need: A clear understanding of the problem you want to solve in your local community – linked to one of the world’s 17 Most Urgent Problems A solution that uses table tennis as a tool to transform this problem A registered organization overseeing the project Share your dream with us: Fill in the application form and accompanying document All it takes to apply: a dream and the motivation to take the first step to submit your application! Deadline for submission: September 29, 2021 Download the selection process. The Dream Building Fund powered by GSD is based on: The idea of ​​partnership where each stakeholder contributes to the success of the project

Theory of Change (ToC) as the methodology used for planning, participation and evaluation to promote social change The project plan is therefore built together with successful applicants based on the following model:

Share your dream with us and show us how we can help you! To help us better understand your project and vision, please have the following document ready when and completed before proceeding with the application form. Please read the Application Guidelines, or scroll to the top of the page and watch our step-by-step explainer video. Evidence of a legally registered entity or copy of your articles of association. We accept .doc / .docx / .pdf / .jpeg / .png

or copy of your articles of association. We accept .doc / .docx / .pdf / .jpeg / .png Official Letter of Support : From National Association, local development organization, government, embassy, ​​National Olympic or Paralympic Committee, partner organization, community center, school. This should clearly state their relationship with you and include the contact details. We accept .doc / .docx / .pdf / .jpeg / .png

: From National Association, local development organization, government, embassy, ​​National Olympic or Paralympic Committee, partner organization, community center, school. This should clearly state their relationship with you and include the contact details. We accept .doc / .docx / .pdf / .jpeg / .png Child Protection Policy : Required if your project involves working with children, and we accept .doc / .docx / .pdf / .jpeg / .png

: Required if your project involves working with children, and we accept .doc / .docx / .pdf / .jpeg / .png Basic project frame

Budget Outlook

Elevator Pitch Video: We accept .mpeg4 / .MOV / .AVI / .WMV / .FLV Do you have all the documents ready? Fill in the . in Application form and apply now!

(Form available from August 1, 2021) Read more about selected candidates from previous editions: – DBF 2020 selected projects – DBF 2019 selected projects Questions? Please contact us at [email protected]

