Magness, Gove and Riordan Earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors





EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State Michigan Athletics Athletes Jenna Magness , John Gove and Joe Riordan all earned Academic All-District honors, as selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) on Thursday. This is the first CoSIDA Academic All-District honor for all three, moving on to the national Academic All-America ballot, where the first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honors will be announced in early August. This is the second consecutive season that a women’s track and field/cross-country athlete has been honored, as Annie Fuller was a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season. Born in Grand Ledge, Michigan, Magness had a standout junior season with a 3.51 GPA in chemical engineering. On the track, she earned three All-American honors during the cross country, indoor and outdoor campaigns. At the Big Ten Cross Country Championships, she helped Michigan State capture its second consecutive Big Ten title with 48 points. Magness finished in third place, leading the Spartans with a time of 20:30.1. She also won the Big Ten title in the 5000m during both the indoor and outdoor seasons. She finished the season with All-American honors after finishing fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 5000 m with a time of 15:32.91, which is a new school record. Gove, a resident of Leominster, Massachusetts, captured all district honors with a 4.00 GPA in horticulture. He is a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Gove earned the President’s Award at the Student-Athlete Support Services Spartan Academic Excellence Gala. At the B1G Outdoor Championships, he finished 12th in the 4x400m relay (3:16.48). During the offseason PR’d Gove in the 800m (1:50.29) at the Billy Hayes Invite. Riordan earned his first all-district honors during his senior season, earning a 4.00 in biosystems engineering. The Solon, Ohio native also earned the President’s Award at the Student-Athlete Support Services Spartan Academic Excellence Gala. Riordan is a five-time Big Ten Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He competed on the side of the men’s cross country team that finished 17th in the NCAA Championship. On the track, Riordan finished ninth in the 5000m at the Big Ten Indoor Championship (14:20.68).

