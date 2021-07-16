READ | JustGiving page for Rotherham Hospice goes live as the countdown to the cricket begins! – News





The countdown to the cricket and biggest sporting event for the 2021/22 campaign has begun! That’s right! There is now just over a week to go before John Breckin gathers his army of Miller’s ‘All Stars’ at Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club in front of our supporters in a bid to raise money for Rotherham Hospice. Club news READ | Breck revives charity cricket match with Miller’s ‘All Stars’ team raising money for Rotherham Hospice While others may have been enjoying the summer sun with their feet up, the evergreen Breck has been busy on the phone and in meetings with representatives from the cricket club and Rotherham Hospice to confirm the finer details for the match scheduled to take place on Friday. July 23 – by then we also hope to have said goodbye to the coronavirus restrictions. Despite the relaxation of covid protocols, Breck and the team at Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club have spent hours planning how to create a safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching some of the legendary Millers in action on the wicket. . I’ve lost count of how many preseason this is for me, but when I get much fitter I’ll knock on the Gaffer’s door! That said, cricket is a little more my pace – so I’ll stick with that! Another shameless reminder of the details! #rufc https://t.co/StncDarqxh pic.twitter.com/hYQbpU99YP — John Breckin (@JohnBreckin) July 7, 2021 It won’t just be players from a bygone era, though, with Millers boss Paul Warne and his team showing their support by attending the event as spectators, while attending to sign autographs and meet supporters on the night. As previously mentioned, there will be no tickets for this event, instead a donation will be taken from everyone who will be at the gate in the evening – as we are striving to once again raise money for this wonderful cause. Breck has now confirmed his list of legends who will be donning a custom strip for the event and closing horns with Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club on the night: We know that not everyone will be able to attend, but we will still want to support this fantastic cause. With that in mind, Rotherham Hospice has set up a JustGiving page for Breck’s cricket match and you can donate now, via THIS link. . @JohnBreckin and @ronniemoore53 have mastered some good sides over the years but this one might be the best yet! Another HUGE thank you to everyone who agreed to play on the All Stars team this Friday for @RotherHosp Here’s the line up! #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/LNr1AbCDGm — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) July 15, 2021

