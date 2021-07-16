Silent, Domann learn as they prepare to host a soccer camp | national

The first Nebraska athletes to set up camp after the name, image, and likeness era came into effect in college sports learn as they prepare to teach.

“It’s not as easy as our hub brains thought it was,” NU defense lineman Ben Stille said with a chuckle. “But it’s been good. There are certainly a lot of moving parts.’

Husker football defense lineman Ben Stille and linebacker JoJo Domann host camp Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Speedway Sports Complex at 345 Speedway Circle in Lincoln.

The camp is open to boys and girls aged 7-14. Registration is $49 per participant or $59 for walk-up registrations. Scholarships are available for disadvantaged children who wish to participate.

Stille and Domann will donate a portion of the camp’s proceeds to the Hartland Food Bank.

Setting up camp was a natural move for both players after the NIL went into effect on July 1. Domann’s family has been organizing annual soccer camps since the mid-2000s. And since free time quickly came to an end when fall camp began on July 30, there was no time like the present to dive in.

“We were really just hoping that the kids, all ages, could come in and interact with us on a more personal level, and really get to know us better,” Stille said. “Hopefully to motivate them, help them bridge the gap between their dreams and reality, if some of them dream of being a Husker footballer. It seems a little more real to them, more tangible to them.”

Stille, who obtained his master’s degree in nutrition and health sciences at UNL in May, wants to get started with strength training and coaching after his playing days. Both players enjoy working with children.

And as both players took advantage of their additional COVID-19 season and rehabilitated injuries together, a natural partnership formed.

“Really, JoJo and I have grown a little bit closer at the end of last season, and this off-season for sure,” Stille said. “We’ve both been through a lot together, have been here for a while.

“I don’t know if either of us really had the idea (for a camp), but it just seemed like a good thing for both of us.”

Interested parties who want to attend the camp can register via https://benstille95.com/camps, or can pay the entrance fee on Saturday morning.