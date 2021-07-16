British ice hockey boss Russell gets new EIHA role to help “unify game”

British ice hockey head coach Pete Russell has pledged to change the culture and performance of the game in England after securing a new position with the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA).

Russell – considered the most successful ice hockey coach in British history – has been appointed to a leadership role in the EIHA’s coaching and training program.

The new position was created to help the EIHA shift towards an “athlete-oriented development program” by establishing a “best-in-class” education and coaching system, according to Ice Hockey UK.

“Our sport is suffering right now, but we have seen such fantastic results in our national team and more recently with the news about Liam [Kirk]’ said Russell.

“I want us all to come together and build on what we have.

“We have to make the most of what we have, both players and coaches.

“We all need to work together and share our knowledge so that we see big changes in our players and their abilities.

“I believe I can make a difference and want to partner with everyone who wants to help bring change in culture and performance.

“I am delighted to take on this new role at EIHA and, together with Gary [Apsley] and the team of dedicated senior coaches.

“I think it will be hard work to get everything back on track, but it’s also very exciting.”

Clifton Wrottesley, chairman of Ice Hockey UK, believes Pete Russell will play a “critical” role in bringing about change in the game in England Getty Images

Russell has won 11 medals as Great Britain’s coach at junior and full international levels and has been instrumental in leading the country to the elite level of world ice hockey.

“It’s great to see that the EIHA has created someone with undeniable knowledge and experience who can help drive change in basic, youth, junior and senior coaching for all ice hockey participants,” said Clifton Wrottesley, president of Ice Hockey. UK.

“I fully support this crucial new role and look forward to seeing programs come together not only within the EIHA, but also with Ice Hockey UK, providing a clearly identifiable link from the grassroots to the elite.”

Last December, members of the EIHA rejected a proposal to dissolve the organization and allow a new governing body to take responsibility for ice hockey in the UK as a whole.

The previous EIHA board had expressed the belief that coming under one new organization was the best option for current membership and for the future of ice hockey in England and the UK

Gary Apsley, the EIHA director responsible for coaching and education, believes Russell’s role as manager for national coaching and game development will “unite the game and inspire all participants at every level”.

Russell will be tasked with promoting the sport and development of ice hockey, creating a powerful coaching system, establishing a network of coaches that will maximize performance and be responsible for implementing the coaching elements of the EIHA’s strategic plan for the development of coaches and players.

“The greatest and immediate priority for the association is to reconnect with the volunteer coaches and educators within the association and to re-establish high-quality programs that support and support the relaunch of our sport at all levels. pandemic,” said Apsley.

“This role is critical to the success of that reboot and with Petes’ profile we hope he will unite the game and inspire all participants at every level.

“I am delighted to have him join us and I am delighted that Clifton Wrottesley has helped clear the way for Pete to help us.

“When I came into the role overseeing EIHA coaching and training and as a former coach, I could see that we had two sections that had not merged.

“It was clear to the most experienced coaches that we needed a new direction of travel and a plan that would deliver real improvements in our coaching, which is something everyone wants to see.

“Any plan with such ambitions needs a strong leader with the scars of experience and achievement to demonstrate the ability to realize the plan.

“Pete Russell has no equal in British ice hockey and there is no one more relevant to what we need than him.”