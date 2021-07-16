Will Bayley and Rob Davies headline 13-strong GB Paralympic table tennis team





Paralympic champions Will Bayley and Rob Davies have been named in Britain’s 13-man table tennis squad for this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin, who won bronze in the men’s 6-8 team event along with Bayley in Rio 2016, are also included.

Bayley was involved in one of the standout moments of the Games in Brazil five years ago, standing with his arms raised on the table after his dramatic win over home favorite Israel Pereira Stroh. 🏓 The ParalympicsGB table tennis team for Tokyo 2020 is…#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/rNGQTOlf1c – ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) July 16, 2021 The 33-year-old required knee reconstruction last year after tore an anterior cruciate ligament during rehearsals for the TV show Strictly Come Dancing in October 2019. “It means everything to me to fight for my country – to represent GB is what I live for and train for every day, I get an extra bit of energy and drive to go for these moments because I know these opportunities don’t come very often,” he said in a statement. “I play the best table tennis of my career so I know this is a great opportunity for me and I want to show people what I can do. “I feel like I have a lot to prove as an athlete — I still don’t feel like I’ve accomplished everything I can, so I’m excited to try that.” Will Bayley suffered an injury while performing on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) Sue Bailey, formerly Gilroy, will compete in her sixth Games, while Paul Karabardak, David Wetherill, Ashley Facey Thompson and Jack Hunter-Spivey are also returning Paralympics. Debutants Tom Matthews, Megan Shackleton, Billy Shilton and Joshua Stacey round out the squad. Table tennis team leader Gorazd Vecko said: “After all the challenges of the past 18 months, I am so proud that we have selected 13 athletes to represent ParalympicsGB in Tokyo. “Our athletes have trained hard and we are fully focused on making the country proud in Tokyo.”

