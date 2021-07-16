Austin Cindric replaces Brad Keselowski in Team Penske’s No. 2 car for the 2022 season





NASCAR Cup team owner Roger Penske announced on Thursday that 22-year-old Austin Cindric will replace former series champion Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford Mustang next season. Keselowski, a 37-year-old Rochester Hills resident, has expressed interest in ownership within Team Penske in recent years, but was told that wouldn’t be an option. Keselowski, who earned Penske his first championship in the Cup series in 2012, is reportedly interested in joining Roush-Fenway Racing as owner of the deal for the 2022 season and beyond. Keselowski was one of the most consistent drivers in the series, with 31 wins over the past 10 years, starting with that 2012 championship season, the third most active driver wins on that stretch behind Kevin Harvick (40) and Kyle Busch (36) and just before Martin Truex Jr. (29), Denny Hamlin (27) and Team Penske teammate Joey Logano (26). It’s been a great opportunity to ride in #2 for Mr. Roger Penske and I’m so proud of the success we’ve had together, Keselowski wrote on his Twitter account. His guidance has helped me to be both a better competitor, but even more a better man. When I first walked through the doors of Team Penske, the team had 65 Cup series wins and was on the hunt for their first NASCAR championship. Over the years together, we have developed into a formidable force. Today, the team has more than 130 wins in the Cup Series, two Xfinity Championships and two Cup Series championships. I am so proud to have played a part in these victories and milestones. Looking to the future, I wish Austin and the team all the best in the next chapter. I extend my sincere thanks to the entire 2 crew members for their commitment and work over the past 12 years. I know they will continue to do great things with Austin at the wheel.” More:Kurt Busch stops brother Kyle at Atlanta Motor Speedway Keselowski said he will soon tell what the future holds for him. He has won 34 of his career 35 races during this 12-year career with Team Penske, including four wins last season when he finished second in the Cup series championship to Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott. Penske said at a new conference on Thursday that he had offered Keselowski a multi-year deal last season. Keselowski signed only for the 2021 season to pursue ownership opportunities. He and I have probably talked about this over the years, had long term discussions that he would like to own the team. But the way it was structured at Penske Corp and the subsidiaries we have didn’t work, and he understands that, Penske said. We expected Brad to be there for another two or three years based on how much time he probably wanted to race. If you think about Brad, what he’s done for us, along with Xfinity and Cup, he’s had over 75 wins and is the leader in the clubhouse from a team perspective. Our first Xfinity championships or Busch championships, the NASCAR champion and where he plays in the playoffs lately couldn’t be a better man. I owe a lot to him. He was a consistent performer, a very winning surgeon with our team. He was a student of the sport and was sad to see him go, but then again, we still have a season to finish. This was not a disagreement, but a business decision made on both sides, and frankly, Brad will forever be a friend of the family and a friend of the team. I think that hell will bring a lot of value to Roush/Yates in the future. Keselowski is currently 10th in points and stuck in the playoffs with his win at Talladega. The Cup Series will make its way to Michigan International Speedway with the FireKeepers Casino 400 running on August 22. Team Penske will present one of the youngest teams in the Cup series next year with 31-year-old Logano, 27-year-old Ryan Blaney and Cindric, the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric. Austin Cindric won the Xfinity series championship in 2020 for Team Penske and has four wins in the series this season. Cindric is delighted to have the opportunity to drive the No. 2 car next season. It means a lot and obviously driving the 2 car for Roger and Team Penske certainly comes with a lot of responsibility and a great heritage, said Cindric. I have clearly come a long way. It’s pretty exciting so I have four busy months trying to put ourselves in a position to win another Xfinity series championship. Penske has faith in Cindric. I couldn’t be prouder to say he’s going to be the driver of the No. 2 car and I think he’s earned the respect, Penske said. When you come in as the son of the man who is the president of Penske Racing, you will probably have a little weight on your shoulder. But I can tell you one thing, as far as I’m concerned, none of that is good. He has proven to be the driver he is and the person he is today. It’s a big step for him, but as for the team, the sponsors are fully committed. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/motor/2021/07/15/austin-cindric-replace-brad-keselowski-no-2-car-team-penske-2022-season/7982853002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos