ICC partners with Endeavor Streaming for new cricket OTT platform

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the launch of its own live streaming platform. This is not surprising given the ever-increasing number of streaming providers available. ICC.tv, the newly launched network, has been in the works for some time to meet the demand for a new a stream platform for this global governing body. This new service is free for new customers and is available on the web, iOS and Android. Chromecast and Airplay users can also use them. Endeavor Streaming, the OVER THERE platform provider for sports entertainment companies, plays a crucial role in this context. They will be the engine that powers the new platform.

Learn about upcoming streaming services, such as Univision’s global streaming service, which will launch in 2022.

This new platform was unveiled at the recent World Test Championship final. This final was broadcast on the platform in regions where the ICC currently has no broadcast partner.

In terms of this platform, it doesn’t stop at live content. They will also offer archival content and previously unreleased programming. The site is now broadcasting spectacular highlights and exclusive interviews. Not only this, but commentary from the amazing WTC final, in which New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets.

Unfortunately, little information is currently available about this fascinating new venture. However, there is also good news to share. According to Peter Bellamy, senior vice president of Endeavor Streaming, the platform has the potential to grow significantly crickets International fan base. This isn’t the only news from Endeavor Streaming this week. Glory, a kickboxing organization, has also chosen Endeavor Streaming to build a new OTT platform, so keep an eye out for more platform releases in the near future.

CONTACT US

For more information about Samba Digital, please contact us via our contact page.