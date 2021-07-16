Sports
Kendrick Green organizes youth soccer camp
PEORIA (HOI) — Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp is less than two weeks away, but Kendrick Green still had some time to get home and sneak in a kids’ soccer camp in Peoria.
The inaugural Kendrick Green’s Camp 53 took place Thursday morning at Peoria High School with about 75 children learning football from the former Lions star and current Steelers rookie. A dream comes true for him.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do all my life. I knew when I got the chance I would do it and here we are,” said Green.
For just a dollar, kids got entry to the camp, complete with shirt and lunch. According to Green, the first camp was a great success.
“He’s a surreal man, just seeing everyone with my name and number on their shirt is a great time. I love it, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Green continued.
Although Kendrick’s name is on the event, he was not alone, he had a lot of help and support from the community.
“Just to help Kendrick. It’s nice to see a local guy who is professional and gives back to the kids. He’s always excited to do something for Peoria and the kids and I’m just thankful I could be here to help him,” said Chip Bates, a volunteer at Kendrick Green’s Camp 53. “Just to get the kids to do something other than a video game. It’s just to get them out of here, make them sweat, get them dirty. It’s just to get them out of the house and keep them moving.”
“You don’t want to miss an opportunity like this when an NFL player comes to your hometown, especially here in the heart of the city where many of these kids who came to camp today live,” said co-volunteer Eric Crowhurst.
“Football is my favorite sport of all time, like I wish I had someone come here and do that for me when I was young. So I just want to be here and make sure everyone has a good time and gets better,” added Landon Newby-Holesome, who also volunteered at the camp.
With plenty of high-fives, photos, and autographs around, it was a great way for Green to pass his time before training camp begins.
“You know it keeps you grounded, right? I was in the same position as those kids at one point in my life, I was right where they were. So just kind of a good reminder of where you’re from, it’s a good refresher before a return to Pittsburgh,” explained Green.
He says the plan is to keep this camp going every year and make it bigger and better. Green says those plans for the future include having more children and spreading the camp over a few days.
As for his Steelers career, Green says things are going well and he can’t wait to start his rookie season.
“It’s fun, I enjoy it. I have some really nice guys there, a great fan base, great people in Pittsburgh. I love it.”
