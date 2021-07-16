Is it legal to place bets on the Summer Olympics? Sure!





It is now legal to place bets on the Summer Olympics

Olympic sports betting legal in many states, but not in these two

Despite the time difference, Olympic sports betting should not be affected Play Fantasy Sports, here! It is now legal to place bets on the Summer Olympics With sports betting legal in an ever-growing list of states, Olympic betting has become a real betting craze, with many sportsbooks offering odds on most events, including some interesting prop bets and futures. The 2020 Olympics have been delayed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and despite some calls to cancel them altogether, the opening ceremonies will begin on July 23 at 7 a.m. ET in Tokyo. This gives sports bettors a last week to teach themselves which bets are the most juicy and which to avoid at the moment, a crucial step as many of the Olympic bets placed are ultimately uneducated, meaning they are made without the sport or the athlete fully understand. But even if it’s legal to bet on sports in your state, don’t assume they will have Olympic lines available, as a number of states still insist on letting their citizens gamble on these upcoming summer games. Olympic sports betting legal in many states, but not in these two Most states where sports betting is legal offer some sort of Olympic betting for gamblers to consider, so if you live in one of the larger markets, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, check out which sports books they offer. use it for the latest Olympics opportunities. However, if you live in Virginia or Illinois, you may not be so lucky. Despite sports betting being legal in both states, neither Virginia nor Illinois currently offers Olympic lines, each for different reasons. In Illinois, the state has not included the Olympics as part of its sports betting bill, so to change that would be a matter of adding the games to the list of approved events, a shift that has yet to happen, but still could, especially given a growing excitement around this event. However, for those gamblers residing in Virginia, no opportunities are offered at the Olympics because underage athletes compete, so concerns are raised about fraud and integrity, despite a blanket agreement to prevent sportsbooks from offering betting on underage. Despite the time difference, Olympic sports betting should not be affected With Tokyo, Japan 13 hours ahead of New York, sportsbooks will have to be careful about releasing their odds and bettors will need to be aware of how and where they place their bets. Gamblers in those states that offer online sports betting should worry less about this time difference because wherever they are, they have the most up-to-date information available through an app. Bill Knauf, the VP of Operations at Monmouth Park Casino, told the press: if you want something [Olympic] action or entertainment, you’re probably going to place the bet right before it moves on. I don’t think it’s the type of bet that you wait until the last minute to place. The most popular events tend to be swimming, gymnastics and track and field, but for complete fun, make sure you also check out the table tennis odds and the crazy prop betting around the Olympic Torch, all betting starts next Friday. Play Fantasy Sports, here!

