Wilson, 29, will be front and center in The Hundred’s curtain-raiser as she stars for Oval Invincibles on July 21

Cricketer Fran Wilson grew up calling himself a batsman without a second thought. It was just what everyone said writes Rachel Steinberg.

But everything will change on July 21, when the England international plays for Oval Invincibles in the inaugural game of The Hundredas a batter.

The new 100-ball tournament has made headlines with its jewel-toned kits, in-house DJs and the promise of an electric party atmosphere.

So while subtlety isn’t the first word that comes to mind when considering the kaleidoscopic competition, the organizers have made small but significant gender-neutral shifts as part of The Hundreds’ vocabulary.

Turning batsman into batter or Man of the Match into Hero of the Match, they hope, will have a widespread, cross-format impact on cricket vernacular.

To me, thinking back, it’s strange that they were once batsmen, Wilson said.

Like, weren’t men, so why are we batsmen?

To me it’s just clear. It’s really easy to do, but it’s also hard to do because everyone is so ingrained in the other stuff.

It’s very, very important, so I always do it and hopefully it will feed the general population a little bit.

Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundreds women’s competition, said the talk about language started on day one, when the team was mulling over the name of the new event.

She explained: With the Big Bash League in Australia you have the BBL and the WBBL. The fact that you just screwed up the Womens Big Bash competition. It is not part of the competition itself.

So we made a very conscious decision that it’s just The Hundred.

I think it’s kind of an evolution, I think, as the game was designed, but it’s a very natural conversation and you look at it now and it’s really obvious.

And I think one of the things from my perspective and what The Hundred can do in terms of its wider impact within the game is [establish] a philosophy in a way of thinking about cricket.

Story continues

The Hundred caused a brief stir in April when it was rumored that wickets could be turned into outs.

That situation, Barrett-Wild said, was taken a bit out of context. I don’t think we ever wanted to remove the word wicket when talking about the actual playing conditions and the laws of cricket.

Revise and evolve all the time. That’s the beauty of where we are with The Hundred right now.

Fans won’t be the only ones adapting to the new terminology players, and experts are also thinking about how to keep up.

There are small niches like third man that man [might] stay, said Issy Wong, the 19-year-old fast bowling phenom who will be playing Birmingham Phoenix orange.

When you tell me to go to the third wife, I think where am I going? Where are the three women?

[But] The Hundred’s overwhelming message is the same for everyone.

I think the language shift is important because the last thing we want is to exclude anyone from our sport.

Cricket is for everyone. It’s the little things we can do to really get that across to people.

The world is changing. People are going to make mistakes, but as long as things are going in the right direction, I think that’s really positive.

Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman sits on the board of Manchester Originals, who will take on the Oval Invincibles in the competition’s historic stand-alone women’s opener at the Kia Oval.

The self-proclaimed traditionalist advocated patience as the ink dries on the new cricket dictionary.

He said: There are many things that people find their way through.

I’ve been broadcasting for 25 years. I’ve always used the word batsman.

Now I recognize the importance of saying batter when I was talking about The Hundred.

He added: Cricket has always revolutionized. There has always been an evolution in the game dating back to the 1970s.

[The Hundred] just feels like the latest.

You can see and be a part of history: show your support and attend The Hundred’s first game on July 21 at The Kia Oval #BeThere. thehundred.com