Stockstill looking forward to fall soccer camp

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee. Trainer Rick Stockstill has been waiting a long time for the 2021 season.

With so many new faces in its Blue Raider program, both on the field and in the coaches’ offices, and the sour taste of a challenging 2020 campaign, Stockstill has been poised to get started in August’s camp for months now.

With the camp’s August 5 start date only three weeks away, GoBlueRaiders.com sat down with the coach entering his 16th year at the helm of Middle Tennessee to talk about the final days of summer practice, and who’s already making an impact. has on campus.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How does it feel to have a full summer with your team after the shortened preseason due to COVID last year?

It’s been good. We came out of school in May and I always release May so they can go home. And then everyone came back on June 6, including the freshmen we signed.

Their work ethic, their attitude, everything was really good, very positive. I am very happy with what they have done. Coach (Matt) Hickmann and his staff did a great job. I like where we are now, we still have two and a half weeks to go before we report (for camp). The most important thing now is to stay in the best shape possible for the past few weeks. And then you have to practice your way into football season.

As for the mental side of the game, how does that process go after the spring and into the summer to get your schedules in place?

Last year, of course, we had no spring training. We went home for spring break and didn’t come back until June, and then 25 guys came this week, 25 guys the next week, spread out over the summer. So you never really had your entire team together until we started in August. And then we had guys in quarantine.

But we had a very good spring. We obviously have new guys. And some real freshmen last year who didn’t have a summer. I went back through last year’s schedule and made our schedule for this year. And last year the first two days had to be in shorts, then the next two days would be in shorts and shoulder pads, and then the next day in full underpads. Well, we didn’t put pads on for the first nine days because there was that question of “are we even going to play?” And then the unknown of which team we play? play duke? No, we don’t play Duke. Playing Troy? No, don’t play Troy. Then finally play army.

Just the continuity of everything right now, we’re a lot better mentally.

Where is the focus in the weight room during the pre-camp summer period?

Everything we do in the weight room is position specific. There is some transference, with the quarterback doing the same as the defensive tackle. But there are some things the defensive tackle isn’t going to do that the quarterback is going to do, for example.

In general, we try to create as much power as possible. In the summer we don’t eat very well because nothing is open and we don’t have a training table. So we’re just trying to maintain and maintain as much weight as possible, improve our overall strength and flexibility, and of course, improve our fitness.

But until you lean your 300-pound body on another man’s body, and you bump into each other and your body won’t develop that callus that you have to practice your way into. For the last few weeks, we’ve just been trying to get everyone healthy on that point.

There are many standout freshmen in the trenches and youngsters throughout the team. How are they doing in the pre-camp process?

We have 48 scholarship players who will be either true freshmen or red shirt freshmen. That’s half your team! So we are young in some positions. But I like where we are. Offensively there are some really good players in the trenches who are young. And we’ve added some transfer guys ( Netori Johnson and Jamari Williams ) who will take care of some maturity and are good players. And then defensively, most of them have played a bit. Some have played more than others. But I like where we are in the trenches on both sides of the ball. We have good players, we’re just not as experienced as some of the other teams we’ll be playing.

You’ve had a lot of transfers scheduled in the spring and summer. Who are some of those players who stand out for the camp?

Bailey Hockman (NC State) has done a very good job as a quarterback so far. Amir Rasul (state of Florida) and Pettaway hammer (West Virginia) at running back both took part in the program last season but have withdrawn due to COVID for legitimate reasons and now. So you kind of count them as new guys because they came in January 2020, so they didn’t have spring training, and when camp started, they weren’t there. So they are almost new guys as they have only been there in January. Izaiah Meetings , the recipient of Gardner-Webb, I’m very excited about him. And two linemen, Netori Johnson (Georgia) and Jamari Williams (Arizona) did a great job.

Those were the main guys on offense, and defensively we signed the two junior college guys, Jurrie Davis and Deonte Stanley from Hutchinson CC, and then the transfer of Sam Houston State, Between Flellen . You got some guys there, and we drew a kicker, Alex Usry of Charleston South.

I feel like we filled some of the gaps we had. Because this past recruiting class was hard to scout. You base your rating on film, and I never trust film. I always trust my eyes. And if you can’t watch them play, if you can’t see them in camp, if you can’t see them in person, sometimes you watch a movie and you see something that isn’t there. That’s why we only signed eight high school students. But I like them, they’ve been here and I like their attitude. They are everything I hoped they would be.

Finally, Blue Raider Blitzes are right around the corner when MTSU hits the road to interact with fans in the middle of the state. How excited are you to get back out there after playing last season with no fans present?

I can not wait! I spoke in Smyrna last week and I’m ready to go. One, to get that taste out of my mouth of not having a good year last year, and two, because while we’re not back to normal, we’re a lot closer than we were at this time last year. I love our team, I love our leadership where we are now.

I always say there are four phases in a football team. And every team is different. When we started here in January, winter training was phase one. We did a great job there. Spring training is phase two. We had a good spring in which we implemented some new things. Phase three is conditioning this summer. And the fourth stage of developing your team is your August camp. So we’re almost through phase three and we’re starting phase four.

So I can’t wait! We start August 5. I’m so damn ready to go. I’m hungry and I have a huge dadgum chip on my shoulder. And I can’t wait to get out there and get this team up and running.