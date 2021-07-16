Professional tennis results





ATP World Tour Hall of Fame opened At International Tennis Hall of Fame Newport, RI Wallet: $466,870 Surface: Grass Men’s singles Quarter-finals Alexander Bublik (1), Kazakhstan, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-4. Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, def. Jack Sock, United States, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. Double Men Quarter-finals Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, beat Yasutaka Uchiyama and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Vasek Pospisil, Canada, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Hunter Reese, United States, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (12). European Open Hamburg At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Wallet: 1,030,900 Surface: Red clay Men’s singles Round of 16 Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3. Pablo Carreno Busta (2), Spain, final. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 7-5, 6-3. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, final. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (4), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Benoit Paire (8), France, final. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 7-5, 7-6 (8). Double Men Quarter-finals Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-4. Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Ivan Sabanov and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (2), Germany, def. Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, walkover. Swedish Open In the Bastad Tennis Stadium Bastad, Sweden Wallet: 419,470 Surface: Red clay Men’s singles Round of 16 Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Emil Ruusuvuori (8), Finland, 6-2, 6-4. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 6-0, 6-2. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 7-5. Double Men Quarter-finals Andre Begemann, Germany, and Albano Olivetti, France, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Fabrice Martin (3), France, final. Markus Eriksson and Filip Bergevi, Sweden, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6. David Pel and Sander Arends, The Netherlands, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Andre Goransson (2), Sweden, 6-2, 6-2. WTA TOUR Prague Opera At TK Sparta Praha, Prague Wallet: $235,238 Surface: Hard court outside Women’s Singles Round of 16 Greet Minnen (9), Belgium, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Xinyu Wang, China, beats En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. Barbora Krejcikova (2), Czech Republic, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Double Ladies Quarter-finals Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, and Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9. Tara Moore, Great Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek (4), Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 3-1, ret. Asia Muhammad, United States and Storm Sanders (2), Australia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan and Naiktha Bains, Great Britain, 6-1, 6-0. Hungarian Grand Prix At Europe Tennis Center Budapest, Hungary Wallet: $235,238 Surface: Red clay Women’s Singles Round of 16 Danielle Collins (2), United States, def. Reka Luca Jani, Hungary, 7-5, 6-0. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera (3), United States, 7-5, 6-3. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 7-5. Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Double Ladies Quarter-finals Amina Anshba, Russia, and Anastasia Detiuc, Czech Republic, def. Ivana Jorovic and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, walkover. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Reka Luca Jani and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, walkover. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Dalma Galfi and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 7-5.

