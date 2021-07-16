Pucks for Autism Hockey Tournament Raises $125K for New Adaptive Playground





Hockey players of all abilities took to the ice last month to help people with autism.

Members of the Waukegan Firefighters Local 473 participated in the Pucks for Autism event at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills. Money raised from the hockey tournament went to the Special Education District of Lake County Foundation.

– Courtesy of Pucks for Autism More than 650 players took part in the Pucks for Autism event at the Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills. Fifty-eight teams played in the three-day hockey tournament from June 25-27. Proceeds from the sixth annual event benefit the Special Education District of Lake County Foundation. Shawn Pfeiffer, founder of Pucks for autism, said they had raised more than $125,000. In addition to the fundraising component, Pfeiffer said the event raises awareness for people affected by autism. Players and officials wore autistic jerseys and honorary puck drop participants were seen.

More than 650 hockey players took part in the Pucks for Autism event in Vernon Hills last month.

– Courtesy of Pucks for Autism “The equipment, programs and therapies needed to support children and young adults on the autism spectrum are very expensive,” Pfeiffer said. “The fundraising dollars we raise go straight back to the community to help fund these items to provide these students with the support they need in the classroom.” A majority of Pucks for Autism’s fundraising dollars will be used to build a playground at Fairhaven School in Mundelein. “Fairhaven School is a therapeutic day school that supports children on the autism spectrum from early education to the transition,” Pfeiffer said. “The playground will include adaptive play equipment to accommodate them.”

