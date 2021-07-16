Egyptian table tennis player Hana Gouda participates in Tokyo Tokyo Olympics





Hana Gouda, a player of the table tennis team, will participate in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which will be held from July 23 to August 8. At just 13 years old, Gouda is the youngest Egyptian player to participate in the history of the Olympics. However, Goudas’s participation in the official competitions is not certain, as she is limited to the list as a reserve player. Rania Elwany is the record holder as the youngest Egyptian player to participate in the Olympic Games (14 years and 286 days old) in Barcelona in 1992. Gouda, a player of the Al-Ahly table tennis team, managed to take first place and gold medal in the Slovenia International Junior Championship competitions last week, completing the player’s string of successes. Gouda went to an international junior camp in Slovenia a week before the start of the tournament. The Egyptian Table Tennis Federation, led by Moataz Ashour, has selected the list of players to participate in the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. Three female athletes have been selected to participate, including Dina Musharraf, Yousra Helmy and Farah Abdel Aziz. Four male athletes have been selected, including Ahmed Saleh and Mohammed al-Baily and the two brothers Omar Aser and Khaled Aser. Egyptian table tennis players reserved several places at the Tokyo Olympics, both the women’s and men’s teams took home gold at the African Games. Amid the announcement, Gouda posted on her Facebook page: “Keep chasing your dream step by step. 2015 was the first international tournament I entered in Sweden and the first photo I took. After I came back, my mother (hanged) my picture with the Olympic sign on it and put it in front of me from that day on so that I always remember my dream. She added: “In 2021 I received the ticket to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. A great joy, the youngest Egyptian player to participate in Egypt Olympic mission since the beginning until now. The first step on a long road that will take years of practice, fatigue, determination and urgency to make my dream come true… God willing, I will be responsible and make the dream come true.

