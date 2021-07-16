My fantasy politics cabinet of cricket captains in England





If ministers were to step down at an unsustainable pace, there would be a large supply of replacements, albeit not in the House of Commons. England Test captains have had to acquire all the abilities of a minister, and much more. England Test captains have to give press conferences at the most embarrassing moments, in defeat, with the pre-screened questions. They are dealing with an uncooperative bureaucracy (ECB/Civil Service). They have to lead by example, react to unforeseen situations and take their team with them at home and abroad. In addition, they are rarely discovered by video cameras entwined in the arms of their vice-captain. The only person who was Prime Minister and played first-class cricket was Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who can no longer be interviewed on the subject. But the skills he acquired while representing Oxford University and MCC in the 1920s, as an all-rounder under the name Lord Dunglass, certainly helped him when he was Prime Minister in 1963-4. He was smart enough to finish “not out” in six of his 15 innings, so his first-class average ended in a representative 16 instead of less than ten. Here is an alternative cabinet made up of living and working English test captains. It does not include those appointed to one-off tests, such as Ben Stokes last year or Mark Butcher in 1999, although Butcher, as a guitarist and fluent speaker, could be put in charge of the arts, and Stokes of the armed forces. Minister of Finance: Nasser Hussein. Full of ideas, brilliant communicator and keeps tight control on any budget, especially his own. Like Her Majesty, he never carried cash. Ideal to recover the trillions spent on covid. Minister of Foreign Affairs: David Gower, very diplomatic, will never unnecessarily antagonize Russia and China, brilliant at mocking Joe Biden, but a firm hand in the velvet glove. Minister of Internal Affairs: Michael Atherton, someone who has long experience on defense and backwards, ready to work through a long assignment without much help from his team. Minister for the Cabinet: Alec Stewart, an all-rounder who combines attacking shots with slick glove work, along with ambitions for the highest office. Minister of Defence: Sir Alastair Cook. Faced with 26,562 deliveries and was rejected by only 275 of them. Never had a direct hit in Tests. Who is better at defending?

