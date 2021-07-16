An Intimate Look at the Triumph and Fear of Tennis StardomExBulletin

Sports
One thing is clear after watching Naomi Osaka, Netflix’s three-episode docuseries that follows the life of the increasingly busy tennis champion.
Naomi Osaka is concerned. A lot of.
She worries about the pressures of fame after her win over Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open made her a superstar. She worries about serving as a role model for biracial youth, being the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father. She is concerned about random noises in her new home after she leaves her family. She is concerned that, as a Japanese citizen representing the country as a champion player, she speaks Japanese well enough.
And in one of the docuseries’ most poignant moments, she worries when her mental mistakes on the tennis court betray her longtime mentor and friend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
“I feel like I’ve let him down,” she tells her iPhone camera in a vulnerable scene, speaking through sobs and tears. “I’m supposed to continue his mentality in tennis, but here I am…losing these matches because I’m mentally weak. Now I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again.”
In stark contrast to the confident image many champion athletes present in public, Netflix’s Naomi Osaka allows viewers to see in detail how the 23-year-old struggled with fame, living up to his status as the first Asian player to hold the top spot in tennis singles, and keeping up with the breakneck pace of life required for one of ‘ the world’s most successful and marketable athletes, and much more.
Explaining Osaka’s Media Fear
The portrait these three 40 minute episodes provide is of a shy, deliberately intelligent, painfully observant young woman struggling with a sudden deluge of fame and success. It’s also one of the best arguments yet for Osaka’s decision earlier this year to forgo post-game press conferences to protect her mental health.
Seeing how deeply concerned she is about so much, revealing her thoughts through introspective monologues, it’s easier to understand why she refused to participate in press conferences at the French Open in May, despite being fined $15,000 and threats that she might be disqualified. She eventually withdrew from both the French Open and Wimbledon Championships; in an Instagram post, Osaka wrote of her social anxiety and depressive attacks after her 2018 US Open victory.
Strangely enough, the docuseries doesn’t reflect much of this fear of press conferences. We mostly see professional journalists asking relevant questions with respect, whom Osaka treats with a practiced restraint and shy grace. And no attempt has been made to address the massive controversy over her decisions about speaking to the press, which likely happened after filming ended.
Netflix
But the docuseries does show an emotional moment from the US Open in 2019, when Osaka got emotional after beating 15-year-old Coco Gauff. She encouraged the young player to join her in the post-match interview on the pitch, both players in tears at the intensity of the moment. (Ironically, the docuseries would also document how Gauff defeated Osaka at the Australian Open months later in January 2020.)
Osaka showcases the curious combination of sheltered naivety and worldly experience sometimes seen in successful sports prodigies who have devoted their entire lives to their sport. One minute she’s thinking about the politics of becoming a Japanese citizen, despite living and training in America. The next moment she’s not sure if typical twenty-somethings of her age are still studying.
Throughout the docuseries, Osaka struggles to answer a central question: How can she be the kind of fierce competitor she needs to be, while also staying true to herself as a human being?
Immerse viewers in the world of Osaka
Director Garrett Bradley, an Oscar nominee for the gripping 2019 documentary Time, spent two years filming Osaka during pivotal moments. Bradley creates an immersive experience that aims to make viewers feel what it’s like to be with Osaka as she moves from one challenge to the next.
The opening captions are displayed above a motion blur, telegraphing how fast Osaka’s life is going now; locations where she travels are communicated by focusing on different clocks set in different time zones New York, Los Angeles, Spain, Japan and beyond. The sound of her tennis racket hitting a ball echoes like a cannon shot; audio evidence of the power she summons on the field and the focus it takes to win a match.
As artful and telling as Bradley’s presentation may be, it’s hard for viewers who don’t understand tennis to get a sense of how much time has passed or when something is happening. Osaka’s life is often portrayed in a blizzard of media appearances, practices, and competitions, spiced with detours in her family and personal history.
Netflix
The story of parents Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois who faced challenges as a biracial couple in Japan and America is an important, telling thread through the docuseries. It allows the tennis champion to talk about the tension between nationality and ethnicity, the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement and the striving to connect with the cultural heritage of both her parents.
As insecure as Osaka may seem at times, she can also make important decisions with clear clarity. This is evident here in her decision to wear face masks to commemorate black people killed by police at the US Open last year as a result of increased activism following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Documentary as a carefully curated access to celebrities
With plenty of collaboration and access from Osaka and her family, including compelling footage shot by Francois of Naomi and her sister Mari learning to play tennis as little kids, there’s still a sense that this is a carefully curated take on the superstar. NBA legend LeBron James and his partner Maverick Carter serve as executive producers, maintaining a sense of helping a young sports phenom present themselves to the world the way Bryant once did.
This is a question that often comes up in Netflix’s docuseries about powerful celebrities, including projects with Kevin Hart, Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift. How much control does a celebrity have and how much does that affect what we end up seeing?
Still, Naomi Osaka does a masterful job connecting a tennis superstar’s personal journey to issues of race, nationalism, civil rights, modern media and the way athletes are brought to the world.
Along the way, it brings audiences closer to an introverted champion ready to reveal much of her heartfelt heart to a waiting world.
