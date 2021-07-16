Following the Indian women’s hockey team for the past two years – Sports News, Firstpost

Tracking the fortunes of India’s women’s hockey team over the past two years on its way to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Editor’s Note: Editor’s Note: For five years now, Indian athletes have dreamed of making up for the disappointment of two medals in Rio. The span was extraordinary, with COVID-19 because they’ve thrown their preparations — and the Olympics themselves — off their gear. In true Olympic spirit, however, the nation’s best athletes have battled form and uncertainty to put their best foot forward in what promises to be a Games like no other. In our latest series, we track our athletes’ performance over the past two years to give you a ready-made guide to their form leading to the greatest sporting spectacle in the world.

The Indian women’s team campaign at the Olympic Test Event in August 2019 couldn’t have started better. India defeated host Japan 2-1 before taking second place Australia 2-2. A goalless draw against China was enough for them to gain entry to the final. In the final, the Indian team faced Japan, which they defeated 2-1 to win the Olympic Test Event.

In September, India left for Marlow where they would face England in five games. The tour ended with one win each for both sides and three draws.

Rani saves India’s Olympic dream

To seal qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, the women’s team had to come out victorious over the US in a two-legged qualifier at Bhubaneswars Kalinga Stadium.

The Indian women’s team won the first leg easily by a margin of 5-1.

But in the next game, they fell to a 1-4 loss. She crept on to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the total backlog. For much of the game, the Americans were on top, with a score of 4-0 in their favor at the end of the third quarter. India’s dream of making it to the Olympics for the third time in history was saved by skipper Rani Rampal, who scored in the 48this minute.

I think we’re still dazed. It has yet to sink in that we actually qualified, women’s team skipper Rani Rampal told Hockey India’s website after the team concluded qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

Promising tour of New Zealand

The team kicked off 2020 with a tour of New Zealand. In their first match, they defeated the New Zealand development side 4-0, with skipper Rani Rampal being braced.

In their next two games against the New Zealand main team, Indians showed promise, but lost both games by a narrow margin of one goal.

At the beginning of February, they faced England in a one-off game and won by a 1-0 margin.

In the final match of the tour, riding on Navneet Kaurs brace, the Indian women’s team defeated New Zealand 3-0.

…I’m glad we scored three goals against New Zealand (in the last game). This tour gave us a great insight into where we need to improve and one of the things is to create game faster than we do now, said India coach Sjoerd Marijne take stock of the performance of its teams in New Zealand.

Sometimes we tend to keep the ball on the stick for too long and then we create pressure. We must avoid that by passing faster. In defence, we need to calm down and improve our approach.

SAI Bengaluru on Boot Camp

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the world and forced the postponement of the Olympics, the women’s team remained in SAI Bengaluru. The SAI campus was closed to outside visitors while players continued their training under strict supervision and under all preventive measures.

Back in action after a year

The women’s team, after being out of competitive action for nearly a year, kicked off 2021 with a tour of Argentina, which was ranked the world’s number 2.

We know what our goal is this year, and we want to make sure we start the year off right, deliver some great performances and build some momentum again, skipper Rani Rampal said: before the team left for Argentina. However, we also understand and take into account that we haven’t played a maximum intensity international match in the last nine to ten months and that we may need some time to get back into our groove, which is what this tour is all about.

We look forward to testing ourselves against some strong teams, as well as understanding where we are at the moment, she added.

The women’s team was scheduled to play eight games in Argentina, but played seven because one had to be cancelled.

In the first two games of the series, they played against Argentina’s junior women’s team. Their lack of competitive exposure was apparent as they were held to a draw in both matches. Rani Rampals’ side then played against Argentina’s B-team in two matches, losing both by one goal.

Their last three games of the series were against the Argentina women’s team, where they suffered two defeats and a draw in the final game of the series.

Disappointment in Germany

The women’s team then traveled to Germany where they were assigned to play a series of four matches.

They lost all four games, scoring only one goal and conceding 10.

COVID-19 hits women’s team

In April, when the women’s team returned to SAI, Bengaluru after a short break,seven players and two staff members tested positive in front of COVID-19 .

Skipper Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila had contracted coronavirus while video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard of support staff also tested positive.

Rani named skipper for team in Tokyo

Rani Rampal was named as the captain of the 16-man squad heading to Tokyo with defender Deep Grace Ekka and goalkeeper Savita took the responsibility of being the vice-captains.

The squad had no fewer than eight Olympic debutants, including Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami and Salima Tete. Defender Reena Khokhar and midfielder Namita Toppo were later added to the women’s team as alternates, according to IOC’s rule tweak.

Tokyo 2020 will be the third time the Indian hockey team will appear at the Games, the previous two were Moscow 1980 and Rio 2016. Since Rio 2016, the team has won the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, the 2017 Asia Cup, a silver medal at the Asian Games of 2018 and reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 Women’s World Cup for the first time in history.