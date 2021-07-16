Sports
Nurturing Innovation: Dr. BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar: The Tribune India
dr. BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology is considered a dream destination by most emerging technocrats. Tribune reporter Deepkamal Kauro and lens man Malkiat Singh | explore the various facilities on campus that help nurture great spirits
dr. BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, is ranked in the top 25 institutions across the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutes on Innovation and Achievements and has become without doubt the most vibrant innovation hub of the region.
The top scientists at this center-run university have been awarded four patents, filed a staggering 50 IPRs, five technology transfers, eight research findings related to Covid-19, a staggering 3,500 publications and 28,733 citations to their credit in the past alone five years.
Founded with the support of ISRO, it has set up NIT’s Rs 2.71 crore from Space Technology Incubation Center which came here two years ago, has already sanctioned nine projects worth Rs 80 lakh.
breeding ideas
Some passouts of Jalandhar NIT have made a big name as entrepreneurs. Upasana Taku, co-founder of Mobikwik, a $700 million Gurgaon-based company, was an alumnus of this institution and so was Bengaluru-based Furlenco owner Ajith Mohan Karimpana. The latter’s furniture rental business has a turnover of Rs 500 crore.
In Covid times, an alumnus, Gaurav Kumar, developed a learning app Rancike Gyan. The app helps students connect, exchange notes, network, share free eBooks, post questions, promote discussions, get updates on exams and government notifications. It targets students of the CBSE and ICSE school students from grades IX to XII and even provides them with mentors.
Some of the institute’s recent startups include FreeCo, Eskairo, Genesis, Controls, Inventix, Sanved, NIT Tech, Kayrio, Kowera, Instawashing, and Knoniq Stream.
NIT students do not only score at start-ups. They also got a very good placement. Recently Deeksha, an alumnus, was appointed as Junior Scientist at ISRO. In the latest set of passouts, a student was inducted into Microsoft at an annual CTC of Rs 43.30 lakh.
Facilities and power
The institute with a huge annual budget of Rs110 crore is spread over a vast area of 154 acres. It offers RUG courses in 11 streams with an intake of 1,137 students per year through JEE. The 14 MTech programs have an intake of 540 students per year. In addition, there are 124 research scientists enrolled on campus.
The NIT has a huge amount of teaching faculties including 108 assistant professors, 53 associate professors and 30 professors, 12 of which are of senior administrative rank.
Prof Balbir Singh Kaith of the chemistry department here was recently ranked among the top 2 percent scientists in the world according to USA Stanford University. The recognition came because of the extensive research work he had done and 250 articles that he published in various national and international renowned journals.
In Covid times, the classrooms are being converted into automated studios for simultaneous offline and online learning. The institute also has a swanky student welfare center set up at a cost of Rs26 crore with a first class gym, badminton and table tennis courts, facilities for chess, carom and other indoor games, in addition to courts for volleyball, basketball etc.
While the NIT already has seven hostels for boys and two hostels for girls, but to cope with the increasing student strength, it has also set up a new 459-room mega hostel for girls for Rs57.23 crore. In the next plan are mega hostel for boys with 288 rooms at Rs40 crore, 27 lecture halls for Rs37 crore and extension of the central library for Rs7.5 crore.
History
The institute was originally established as the Regional Engineering College (REC), Jalandhar, in 1987 in a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Punjab. The land for this was supplied from the villages of Bidhipur and Suranussi on the Jalandhar-Amritsar section of the GT Road. It was granted National Institute of Technology (Deemed University) status by the Indonesian government on October 17, 2002. It has been declared an Institute of National Importance under the MHRD under the Act (2007). It is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India.
Technology transfers
- Air Purifier
- Face mask (for 2 companies)
- UV-based surface disinfector
- Robotic Modular Conveyor System
Some NIT . IPRs
- One-piece PPE for the whole body
- Air-cooled and breathable one-piece bodysuit for personal protection
- A device for UV surface sterilization
- Vehicle disinfection system
- Wheel cleaning system for lightweight vehicle
- A device to disinfect articles and its method
- Shoe cleaner with contact time warning
- Breathable filter fabric with reusable mask
