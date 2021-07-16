‘From scoring countless goals to inspiring young people,’ Twitter wishes Dhanraj Pillay as hockey legend turns 53 – Sports News, Firstpost





Pillay received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award from the Indian government in 1999. He also received the Padma Shri in 2001 for his contribution and dedication to the sport.

File image of Dhanraj Pillay. Image credit: Twitter/@NCPArunLad

Retired Indian hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team Dhanraj Pillay turns 53 today. He is also the only hockey player to have played in four World Cups, Olympic finals, Champions Trophies and Asian Games each. Born on July 16, 1968 in Maharashtras Khadki city, Pillay had a difficult life growing up. During his childhood, he learned hockey with broken sticks and barefoot on the rough terrain. This tough life made him one of the best forwards in Indian hockey to date. Pillay received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award from the Indian government in 1999. He also received the Padma Shri in 2001 for his contribution and dedication to the sport. Not to mention, the legend was later honored with the player of the tournament award in the Champions Trophy event, which took place in Cologne in 2002. Pillay’s biography titledForgive me Amma was written by journalist Sundeep Misra. He researched and worked on the book for over two decades, and it was finally released in 2007. In the book, the main highlight was Pillay’s deep regret that he never managed to win a medal in the Olympics. On his birthday, athletes all over the country took to social media and sent their wishes to Pillay. Hockey India’s official website wished the legend and shared a note that read: From scoring countless goals to inspiring youth, wishing Dhanraj Pillay a whole #HappyBirthday. The only player in 👇 4 Olympic Games

4 World Cups

4 championship trophies

4 Asian Games From scoring countless goals to inspiring young people, a very #Happy Birthday to Dhanraj Pillay. 🏑#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/epfAMZxEKR Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 16, 2021 Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, also known as the prince of Indian hockey, wished Pillay on his special day. He thanked the legend that he was by his side through thick and thin. He also called the former player his idol, role model and mentor. I wish my idol @dhanrajpillay1 Anna a very happy birthday! Thank you sir for standing by my side through thick and thin. My idol, my role model and my mentor, I wish you the best birthday ever. It’s all because of you, sir. Congratulations Anna! Yuvraj Walmiki 🇮🇳🏑 (@YWalmiki) July 16, 2021 Even former cricketer and producer of MS Dhoni biopic Arun Pandey sent his love and wishes to Pillay. The Rhiti Group chairman said Pandey was one of the best to ever play for India. He said the former captain of the Indian national hockey team was one of the best to ever play for India. Warm birthday greetings to the former captain of the Indian hockey team and one of the best ever to play for India, @dhanrajpillay1. This is the Olympic veteran who made defending weaving a breeze thanks to his slick skills and sorcery. #DhanrajPillay Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 16, 2021 Below we take a look at a few more birthday wishes: A very happy birthday to Shri Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) – the man who made everyone fall in love with hockey with his wizardry and leadership skills. Really one of @TheHockeyIndiathe best ever. 🏑 pic.twitter.com/djMa2VmSuf Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 16, 2021 India has had many hockey stick magicians but I just saw two live, Mohammed Shahid & Dhanraj Pillay. Dhanraj scored 170 goals in 330 games, and I’ve seen him disappear into a crowd of defenders and then resurface, still with the ball.

HBD to a genius! pic.twitter.com/NLurdx1auH Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 15, 2021 I wish you a happy and healthy birthday Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) Keep inspiring young people to play hockey and excel 🏑! May all your dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/oC3EQr6JQ7 Arun Lad (@NCPArunLad) July 16, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/from-scoring-innumerable-goals-to-inspiring-youngsters-twitter-wishes-dhanraj-pillay-as-hockey-legend-turns-53-9811011.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos