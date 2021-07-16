‘Naomi Osaka’ review: A Netflix documentary portrays a young athlete struggling with the weight of her tennis stardom





That introspection is evident in the documentary, directed by Garrett Bradley (“Time”), which chronicles a two-year period in Osaka’s hectic life, from winning the US Open at age 20 to losing the following year before trying to win it back in 2020.

Gradually, Osaka – who is of Japanese and Haitian descent – began to find her voice as an activist and publicly take a stance on the Black Lives Matter movement. She also dealt with the grief of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, after getting to know the Lakers star as a mentor to her.

“Nobody really knows all the sacrifices you make,” Osaka says during the first episode, adding that “nobody prepares you” for the level of attention that comes with being pushed into the media spotlight.

For Osaka, that means letting a camera crew come along (an ironic choice in some ways) as she appears on the “Ellen” show, participates in photo and fashion shoots, and attends a “summit” of companies that may be in business with her. . The last series underlines the extent to which an athlete like Osaka becomes her own ‘brand’, with all the expectations and public pressure that come with it. It could be easy to dismiss Osaka’s complaints as high-quality problems, from maintaining her then-position as the No. 1 player in the world to enduring questions from reporters — a small price, apparently, for the wealth and other benefits associated with stardom. But what “Naomi Osaka” illustrates very effectively are the compromises that come with it, including the way Osaka, like many child prodigies, lived a far from carefree childhood with countless hours of training on the tennis court. At times it can be uncomfortable and intrusive to hear Osaka struggle with her doubts and insecurities, but that is revealing in its own way. Indeed, it is possible to envy everything she has and still feel sympathy for the sacrifices made to get it – which, in terms of the points “Naomi Osaka” wants to convey, pretty much play, set and match. “Naomi Osaka” premieres July 16 on Netflix.

