ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Groups Announced Men
- Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies in one group of Super 12s, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and New Zealand in the other
- Images and videos from the launch event in Muscat, images available on our Online media zone
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the groups for the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.
The groups, selected based on team rankings from 20 March 2021, will see defending champions West Indies alongside former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two round 1 qualifiers joining them.
Group 2 consists of former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from round 1. Eight teams will compete in the first round, including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and the remaining six who have booked their spots through the 2019 ICC Mens T20 World Cup Qualifiers Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, while Oman, PNG and Scotland face Bangladesh in Group B.
ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice: We are delighted to announce the groups for the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup. There are some great matchups being offered by the groups and it’s starting to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the start of the global pandemic draws closer.
Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we have chosen the closing date as close to the event as possible to ensure that we can include the maximum number of crickets in the rankings that determine the groups. There is no doubt that we will be witnessing highly competitive cricket when the event kicks off in just three months.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah:With the announcement of the groups, the countdown to the ICC T20 World Cup begins. There is nothing separating the two groups as both are packed with lots of sides that are highly competitive in the shortest form of the game. That said, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we need to be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail biting games
I am very excited to be in Oman. As a major force in world cricket, the BCCI has always strived to promote and assist associated countries. In my capacity as chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, my vision is to take cricket far and deep into Asia. Co-host of the World Cup will put Oman Cricket on the world stage. They also play the Qualifiers and it will be icing on the cake if they make it to the Super 12s.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly: It’s good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the hosting of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup. It will help many young players to get interested in the game. We know it will be a world class event in this part of the world.
Oman Cricket Chairman, Pankaj Khimji: Oman Cricket has come a long way and today is a turning point for us to have ICC and BCCI here at Oman Cricket Academy to announce the ICC Mens T20 World Cup groups!
By participating in and hosting the event, we can not only show our commitment to the growth of the game, but also show Oman as a welcoming destination to the world!
Emirates Cricket Board Vice President, Khalid Al Zarooni: “Given the current sporting climate, in such unprecedented times, Emirates Cricket congratulates the ICC, the BCCI and the respective teams on announcing today’s 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup groupings.
Looking at these groups, we expect a very competitive, very enjoyable spectacle of international cricket. This is a really ambitious tournament and the wider UAE Cricket team is very excited to be involved.”
The venues for the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup are Dubai International Stadium, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah Stadium and Oman Cricket Academy Ground.
The tournament schedule will be announced in due course.
The groups:
Round 1
Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia
Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman
Super 12s
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.
