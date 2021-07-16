Georgia as homecoming bodes ill for Vols





Eyebrows went up earlier this week as it was revealed that the Georgia Bulldogs would be the homecoming game for Tennessee football on November 13 this year. Who chooses such an elite matchup for their homecoming match? Well, the Vols do, and frankly, history with such a decision is not good. This is UT’s first Power Five home game since 2013. That year, the Vols lost to the Auburn Tigers 55-23. Before that, Tennessee Football did win a homecoming game against a Power Five foe in 2010, beating the Ole Miss Rebels 52-14. However, Ole Miss was atrocious that year, stumbling to a 4-8 record, while Auburn was more of the caliber of what Georgia will be this year as they won the SEC championship and played for the national title. However, a connection between the two games is that they took place in the first seasons for Butch Jones and Derek Dooley. Both were eventually fired after limited success, although Jones saw more success. That bodes again for Heupel who has an elite homecoming competition his first year on Rocky Top. However, it doesn’t just stop there. Before Ole Miss, 2002 was Vols’ most notable homecoming game in recent memory against the Miami Hurricanes. The U was leading a dynasty at the time, going into the year as number 1 of the year as defending national champions. To be fair, UT entered the season at number 5, and this was expected to be the regular season game of the year. However, by the time the two faced each other, the Vols had already had three defeats, which they lost 26-3. In the process, they stumbled to an 8-5 season, their first season with five losses and their first season without a top 25 finish since 1988. That was also the first season that the Vols haven’t bowled on or after New Year’s Day since 1994. What happened in 1994? Well, they played the No. 17-ranked Washington State Cougars, who had the nation’s No. 1 defense, before coming home. To be fair, that was Peyton Manning’s first start, and the Vols won that game 10-9, marking the turning point for the decade. Scheduling that game was a bad omen, though, as 1994 was the only year in the 1990s that the Vols didn’t play in a bowling game on or after New Year’s Day, and it was the only season in which they lost more than three in that game. decade. Do you see the trend? Playing Power Five teams for homecoming brings bad luck to Tennessee football, and it doesn’t matter if the Vols win or lose those games. There’s just something about that season or a coach’s future that seems problematic. Hip could possibly change it, but this doesn’t bode well for him to start.

