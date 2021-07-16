Dane Webb Joins Cowboy Tennis Program





STILL WATER, Okay.Oklahoma State Men’s Tennis Team Proudly Announces the Addition of a New Assistant Coach Dane Webb , who joins the staff of the recently hired head coach, Dustin Taylor . “Dane is one of the most sought-after young coaches in the world and we couldn’t be happier to have him join our staff here in Stillwater. Dane joins us after an outstanding playing career followed by a five-year stint with the Lakes Tennis Academy , where he was able to work alongside his youth coach and mentor Dave Licker, one of the most respected coaches in our country,” said Taylor. “During my time at US Tennis, Dane was one of our favorite players on the Collegiate National Team. During his time at Oklahoma, he proved to be one of the greatest leaders collegiate tennis has seen in the past decade.” Born in Richardson, Texas, Webb comes to Stillwater after overseeing the high-quality program at the Lakes Tennis Academy in Frisco, Texas for the past five years. There, Webb helped produce numerous national and international champions, along with a Junior Wimbledon champion in doubles in 2019. Additionally, he teamed up with ATP player Mitchell Krueger and WTA player Gabriella Talaba during their training weeks in Frisco. During his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, Webb was a three-time winner of the All-American, 2015 National Arthur Ashe Leadership Award, and the most decorated earlier in the program’s history, with a total of 212 wins during his time in Norman. He served as team captain for their NCAA runner-up teams in 2014 and 2015, while also leading them to three regular season Big 12 titles, along with three Big 12 tournament titles. Webb also captained the Sooners to their first ITA National Team Championship in 2015, taking 3-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles, leading the All-Tournament Team.

His best finish in the NCAA Individual Championship came as a freshman in 2012, where he reached the doubles semifinals with Costin Paval. That same season, he was named ITA Rookie of the Year. In class, Webb was twice named to a first-team Academic All-Big 12 roster and was selected as the second-team in his senior season. Webb has a degree in administrative leadership from the OU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2021/7/16/mens-tennis-dane-webb-joins-cowboy-tennis-program.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos