As an extension of our series of community concept boards, take a look at Sebastian Cossa today. The towering netminder has flashed a lot of promise in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings intriguing scouts with his mix of respectable athleticism, ideal frame and cerebral approach to position.

Cossa has put in some impressive stats with one of WHL’s best teams in 2020-21, and is arguably the biggest reason behind Edmontons first place finish. The 66-tendy went 17-1-1 with a 1.57 GAA and 0.941 SV% in 19 games this season, putting him in the league with some of the best goalkeeper prospects to come out of the WHL in recent memory (which numbers are comparable to Carter Hart’s last junior season, albeit in a much smaller sample size and with better team support). How has Cossa increased his stock and is he a realistic option for the Flyers? Read on to find out.

BSH 2021 Community Draft Board, No. 27: Sebastian Cossa

Season 2020-21:

Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Stats: 19 GP, 17 W, 1 L, 1 OTL, 1.57 GAA, 0.941 SV%

Pre-concept rankings

No. 1 by NHL Central Scouting (North American goalkeepers)

no. 36 by float outlook

no. 15 by FC Hockey

no. 19 by Scott Wheeler (The Athletic)

no. 10 by Corey Pronman (The Athletic)

What’s fun about it?

Cossa is a rare combination of size, athleticism and production that makes for a relatively safe North American goaltending option worthy of a high design choice. Normally it would be a mistake to take a gamble on a netminder whose competitive edge is so weak, but Hamilton’s big guy is the exception to the rule. After producing elite numbers above a reasonable sample size and improving just about every aspect of his profile as a player (speed, anticipation, positioning, rebound control, playing puck, etc.), Cossa has thrown himself into the higher echelon of prospects in what has been recognized as a weaker design.

The two common traits that stand out in Cossa’s scouting reports are his lateral explosiveness and the overall fluidity with which he plays for such a big goalkeeper. Cossa has what scouts like to call sneaky athletics; he doesn’t make cartwheeling saves or full split stops, but he can blast back and forth across the crease with opposing passes much faster than you’d expect. His recovery speed and ability to quickly adjust his butterfly pose caught my eye when I watched Edmonton this year. I especially liked watching him improve his rebound control over the past two seasons. The combination of soaring development and an established track record (Cossa dominated the WHL for the past two years, albeit behind a great team) makes this netminder an excellent bet to become an NHL starter.

What’s not to like?

Cossa still needs some cleaning up on his puck tracking skills. I noticed that while his anticipation, positioning and recovery were all impressive traits, there were times when he lost the puck and relied on his reflexes and size to get the job done. While that could fly in the WHL, in a professional league it won’t work against the best players in the world without some sophistication. It’s also worth noting that while Cossas rebound control improved, there’s still some work to be done. None of these things should deter teams to a great extent, but they are important to consider.

The biggest dividing factor on Cossa is whether he is legitimately elite, or if he is just a very good WHL goalkeeper who has benefited from the team before him. While I personally think he’s a great prospect who happens to be on a good team, some of his opponents would point out that some of his tendencies would come to light with less support. Keepers are an inherently risky proposition when discussing first-round draft picks, let alone goalkeepers playing in leagues like the WHL where parity sometimes doesn’t exist. If Cossa were pitting these numbers against men, he’d be a surefire top five, but his environment adds questions that wouldn’t be there otherwise.

How would he fit into the Flyers system?

It’s an interesting question given the state of the team’s goalkeepers (Carter Hart is seen as the future of the franchise despite a rocky second season, Samuel Ersson has had some great years abroad and Alex Lyon looks like a fine AHL for now. starter), but Cossa would end up being a top three prospect within the team system at worst, only behind Cam York and Morgan Frost. The Flyers have no apparent need for goalkeeper on paper thanks to Hart’s presence, but should the predetermined franchise savior fail to materialize (a reality we’ll never consider here at BSH), Cossa wouldn’t be a bad failsafe.

The Flyers made it very clear in their most recent press conference that they want to get the best player with every pick, regardless of their position. Chuck Fletcher and Brent Flahr talked about how they liked some of the goalkeepers at the top of the draft, so you can assume the team sees Cossa as one of the better players out there. The final question is this: does the team want to add more uncertainty to Harts’ standing in Philadelphia by putting together a backup plan, and is that honestly the best use of their resources? That’s up to Fletcher and the company to differentiate.

Could the Flyers really get him?

It depends entirely on how the top of the draft shakes out, but it seems less and less likely that Cossa will make the top ten. In a class where the skate talent seems lackluster, the two standout goalkeepers would logically take advantage of the uncertainty. If Cossa is there at age 13 it wouldn’t be an absolute shock, but it seems more likely than not that he won’t be.

One more thing to add to the poll:

Isak Rosn, W, Leksands IF (SHL)

Rosen hasn’t come out on the pro level yet, but as a junior, between the J20 and the international level, he looks like a dangerous scorer on the wing. Rosen is very creative with his one-on-one play and shows the ability to clean out defenders consistently. Rosen has an impressive speed and is able to make many of his skillful moves through defenders and teammates while on the move. His game has a lot of speed, which should translate to higher levels. Rosen didn’t get a shot rating, but he shows flashes of an above average shot. He’s OK with the puck, but he’s not afraid to play at the net. In a sentence, Rosen projects like a mid-six NHL winger. – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Poll Who should be 28th on the draft board?



16% Francisco Pinelli (1 vote)



6 votes in total



Vote now

