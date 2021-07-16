World Table Tennis announces Budapest as first European host





Budapest will make history next month by hosting the first World Table Tennis (WTT) event in Europe The Hungarian capital will host a WTT Contender Series tournament, the lowest tier of the WTT event structure, designed to give emerging professional players a chance to climb the rankings. It is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 20 at the Olympic Hall in Budapest. A total prize pool of $75,000 (54,000/63,500) will be offered at WTT Contender Budapest, where men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches will be contested. The Top 20 Play-Down restriction is in effect for the tournament. The rule is designed to ensure that players ranked 21 and below can challenge their peers for progression through the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) ranking, and the number of top 20 players who can participate in the event, is limited. However, WTT has changed it slightly for Budapest. The limit is increased from a maximum of two top 20 players to a maximum of four, and event wild cards can be assigned to any additional top 20 player. This was done to give fans the opportunity to see a mix of the best players and future stars, WTT said. Doha in Qatar hosted the first WTT events earlier this year Getty Images “WTT is committed to hosting events around the world, and Hungary, with its strong table tennis history, makes Budapest the perfect venue to host our first WTT Series event in Europe,” said Stephen Duckitt, Event Strategy Director from WTT. “We are extremely grateful to Roland Natran, President of the Hungarian Table Tennis Association (HTTA) and the outstanding HTTA team for bringing this event to life amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and we look forward to seeing players again next month. welcome to WTT action,” he added. The main draw will consist of 32-player singles fields, 16-pair doubles and 8-pair mixed doubles. The event will be spectator-free due to the COVID-19 pandemic – despite the city’s Pusks Arna admitting more than 60,000 fans to matches at the recent UEFA European Championship. WTT is the new commercial wing of the ITTF. Formally announced in March 2020, it aims to modernize the sport’s commercial business operations and its events promise more prize money and a more modern experience for fans, broadcasters, players and hosts. Its launch sparked divided opinion within the sport and Doha hosted the first WTT hub in March.

