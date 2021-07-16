New York Rangers sign Julien Gauthier for a one-year extension





The New York Rangers have signed RFA’s Julien Gauthier for a one-year extension. The #NYR signed 23-year-old RFA F Julien Gauthier to a 1-year contract: NHL $775K

Minors $300K

Warranty $325K 2G 8P in 30GP

39% 5v5 GF, 53% DFF, 44% Courses

Scored 1.72 5v5 P/60 Rep’d by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/EjwHGmdwBl PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 16, 2021 Gauthier has played in 30 games for the Rangers this season, scoring 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points. The Rangers originally acquired Gauthier during the 2019-20 season from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Joey Keane, and at the time, the 64, 227-pound winger had a 26-11-37 line in 44 games with the Charlotte Checkers. For some reason Gauthier didn’t get a comprehensive look under David Quinn, averaging 8:39 per game in 2019-20 and 9:39 per game in 2020-21, and the one-year extension could indicate that he will be exposed in the Seattle Expansion Draft, or the Rangers will trade him in for a team that has an extra protection spot for an attacker, in exchange for a defender. As it stands, the Rangers have an open protection spot for a defender, so it would make sense to take advantage of that rather than lose someone as promising as Gauthier for nothing. It is also possible that Gauthier is protected and Brett Howden is traded instead. MTL (and Kulak) isn’t the only possibility, but it stands out given both teams have opposing needs. for example, something like Dunn/STL or Simek/SJ can also happen. https://t.co/4KiSOLmFWs HockeyStatMiner (@HockeyStatMiner) July 16, 2021 We’ll know more in a day or so as the clock ticks for teams to submit their final protection roster for the Expansion Draft set to take place on July 21.

