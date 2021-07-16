Shikhar Dhawan in Lanka, Kohli in England: ‘One country, two cricket teams’ – the idea whose time has come again

Some time ago, Australian head coach Justin Langer had famously mocked the prospect of setting up two separate international teams in two different countries, with this sardonic comment: Were one country, weren’t they? We are not two countries. And were one sport. But not everyone subscribes to Langers’ views. Given the pandemic and strict bio-bubble standards, the idea of ​​a one country and two cricket team, which has a historical antecedent and even modern acceptance, could be in vogue again.

Miles away from Durham, where the Virat Kohli-led test team is camped, Shikhar Dhawan will walk to the Colombo ODI on Sunday. This is the first time in 23 years that India will field two teams simultaneously in international cricket. And interestingly, both Indian teams start as favourites.

This move showcases India’s vast pool of talent, something that Australia had tried to imprint into their system during their pomp in the 1990s and early years, but met with criticism.

This idea of ​​putting together a second Indian team is interesting. What India is trying to do today, Australia did years ago, but they had failed to succeed. India seems to be getting it done, former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel, Inzamam ul Haq The Match Winner.

Testimony of India’s Banking Power

Indias recent Test triumph against Australia was orchestrated by an inexperienced replacement team after captain Virat Kohli was on paternity leave, and a host of other influential players were injured. A similar story played out in the just concluded test series against England. Axar Patel had proven to be a like-for-like replacement for proven match winner Ravindra Jadeja.

Former national selector MSK Prasad credits the ecosystem around the IPL and the abundance of India A-tours to take out talented players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya.

There have been numerous India A tours during my tenure as a selector. The senior team management would sit down with the national selectors and the head of India A to identify fringe players and give them opportunities for a smooth transition. It is a process of more than 5 years that is bearing fruit, Prasad told The Indian Express.

England is another team with the required bench strength to set up different teams for different formats. Last week, a second-tier England team with 9 uncapped players defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series. Lancashire pacer Saqib Mahmood reacted to his out of the blue shot with 4-42 in the opening game in Cardiff.

Historical context

September 1998. India was scheduled to participate in the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia, a showpiece that overlapped with the ODI series with five games against Pakistan in Toronto. BCCI put together two squads, one led by Ajay Jadeja who bowed out of CWG with just one win, while the other led by incumbent captain Mohammed Azharuddin was knocked out 4-1. While India’s two-team experiment was necessitated by a rare overlap of two major series, England had attempted something similar in 1929-30, for a very different reason to spread the game to areas as diverse as the Caribbean and New Zealand.

Head coach of Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid with Shikhar Dhawan during the team’s first practice session in Sri Lanka, Friday, July 2, 2021. (PTI)

The well-known statistician Tushar Trivedi gives more details. Freddie Calthorpe captained England on their first tour of the West Indies, while another team led by Harold Gilligan headed for Auckland. While the game against the West Indies in Georgetown ended in a stalemate, New Zealand’s team won Gilligans, he says.

Stepping stone for edge players

The limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will give uncapped players the platform to take their places for the T20 World Cup in October. Hopefully people will get a chance to put in really good performances in the process and give themselves the best chance of knocking on the selection doors, head coach Rahul Dravid said during a virtual press conference. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K. Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya are the five uncapped players to receive a call for this series based on the performance of the last two editions of the IPL. This tour is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Padikkal and Gaikwad. They would like to get it right and put a mark in front of the selectors. Whether they are chosen for the World Cup or not is a decision the selectors would make based on their plans, Dravid explained.

Is a two-team strategy the way forward?

Prior to the teams’ departure to England, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri insisted that two squads traveling to different places at the same time could become a norm in the world of bio-bubbles and the pandemic. Playing regularly with two squads in different locations is a possibility in the long run, Shastri said. Such a move makes sense as it gives players of all sizes like Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami some much needed time away from the game while helping them manage their workload.

Having two teams also supports BCCI’s efforts to boost revenues during these grim times. Moreover, organizing a bilateral series against India is always a lucrative option for other boards.