Sports
Shikhar Dhawan in Lanka, Kohli in England: ‘One country, two cricket teams’ – the idea whose time has come again
July 16, 2021 8:09:57 PM
Some time ago, Australian head coach Justin Langer had famously mocked the prospect of setting up two separate international teams in two different countries, with this sardonic comment: Were one country, weren’t they? We are not two countries. And were one sport. But not everyone subscribes to Langers’ views. Given the pandemic and strict bio-bubble standards, the idea of a one country and two cricket team, which has a historical antecedent and even modern acceptance, could be in vogue again.
Miles away from Durham, where the Virat Kohli-led test team is camped, Shikhar Dhawan will walk to the Colombo ODI on Sunday. This is the first time in 23 years that India will field two teams simultaneously in international cricket. And interestingly, both Indian teams start as favourites.
Newsletter | Click to get the best explanation of the day in your inbox
This move showcases India’s vast pool of talent, something that Australia had tried to imprint into their system during their pomp in the 1990s and early years, but met with criticism.
This idea of putting together a second Indian team is interesting. What India is trying to do today, Australia did years ago, but they had failed to succeed. India seems to be getting it done, former Pakistani captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel, Inzamam ul Haq The Match Winner.
Testimony of India’s Banking Power
Indias recent Test triumph against Australia was orchestrated by an inexperienced replacement team after captain Virat Kohli was on paternity leave, and a host of other influential players were injured. A similar story played out in the just concluded test series against England. Axar Patel had proven to be a like-for-like replacement for proven match winner Ravindra Jadeja.
Former national selector MSK Prasad credits the ecosystem around the IPL and the abundance of India A-tours to take out talented players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya.
There have been numerous India A tours during my tenure as a selector. The senior team management would sit down with the national selectors and the head of India A to identify fringe players and give them opportunities for a smooth transition. It is a process of more than 5 years that is bearing fruit, Prasad told The Indian Express.
England is another team with the required bench strength to set up different teams for different formats. Last week, a second-tier England team with 9 uncapped players defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series. Lancashire pacer Saqib Mahmood reacted to his out of the blue shot with 4-42 in the opening game in Cardiff.
Historical context
September 1998. India was scheduled to participate in the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia, a showpiece that overlapped with the ODI series with five games against Pakistan in Toronto. BCCI put together two squads, one led by Ajay Jadeja who bowed out of CWG with just one win, while the other led by incumbent captain Mohammed Azharuddin was knocked out 4-1. While India’s two-team experiment was necessitated by a rare overlap of two major series, England had attempted something similar in 1929-30, for a very different reason to spread the game to areas as diverse as the Caribbean and New Zealand.
The well-known statistician Tushar Trivedi gives more details. Freddie Calthorpe captained England on their first tour of the West Indies, while another team led by Harold Gilligan headed for Auckland. While the game against the West Indies in Georgetown ended in a stalemate, New Zealand’s team won Gilligans, he says.
Stepping stone for edge players
The limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will give uncapped players the platform to take their places for the T20 World Cup in October. Hopefully people will get a chance to put in really good performances in the process and give themselves the best chance of knocking on the selection doors, head coach Rahul Dravid said during a virtual press conference. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K. Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya are the five uncapped players to receive a call for this series based on the performance of the last two editions of the IPL. This tour is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Padikkal and Gaikwad. They would like to get it right and put a mark in front of the selectors. Whether they are chosen for the World Cup or not is a decision the selectors would make based on their plans, Dravid explained.
Is a two-team strategy the way forward?
Prior to the teams’ departure to England, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri insisted that two squads traveling to different places at the same time could become a norm in the world of bio-bubbles and the pandemic. Playing regularly with two squads in different locations is a possibility in the long run, Shastri said. Such a move makes sense as it gives players of all sizes like Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami some much needed time away from the game while helping them manage their workload.
Having two teams also supports BCCI’s efforts to boost revenues during these grim times. Moreover, organizing a bilateral series against India is always a lucrative option for other boards.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/shikhar-dhawan-kohli-india-cricket-7408276/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]