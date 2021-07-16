Bengtson followed passion from URI to Patriots to Tennis Hall of Fame





NEWGATE It started in his youth, when his father asked him to mow the lawn. He liked it so much, he started mowing the lawns of the neighbors. Before long he was doing the whole neighborhood. The bug just bit me and it just kept growing and growing, said Jon Bengtson, who grew up in East Greenwich. That bug eventually led Bengtson to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where he was named superintendent of courts and grounds earlier this year. This week is a big one for Bengtson and his staff as players compete in North America’s only grass-fed ATP World Tour stop. All the courts at the Newport Casino were… surfaced in 2019, and the reviews were favorable from the pros. That sounds like music to Bengtson’s ears. More:Brewer Rowe Promoted to Tournament Director at Tennis Hall of Fame Open Every time you get positive feedback, you have to work harder, he said. You take that and you just drive it. From the New England Patriots to the Hall of Fame A 1989 graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School, Bengtson, 50, attended the University of Rhode Island with a degree in turf management. During the summers, he worked on golf courses including Quidnessett, Metacomet and Woodland Greens. More:New Hall of Fame Job Open a Winner Among the Players After graduation, he served as an assistant superintendent at Quidnessett, a position he held for six years. He also spent a short time at Bryant University, where the New England Patriots held their training camp. The Patriots noticed Bengtson, and in 2003 he joined the NFL club’s ground staff. Gillette Stadium was natural grass at the time, but even if it was on grass, Bengtson and the other crew members had to provide three practice soccer fields and three practice soccer fields. After 16 years, Bengtson left the Patriots and returned to golf, working at the Turner Hill Golf Club in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Shortly after, the court opened at the Tennis Hall of Fame. More:Who is the GOAT? Players at Hall of Fame Open debate between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer I absolutely love New England, and then it’s even better to be able to come back to Rhode Island, Bengtson said. ‘Great atmosphere to be around’ Although he was not involved in the improvements to the courts two years ago, Bengtson is charged with maintaining them. This week during the tournament, he arrives at the Hall of Fame around 6 a.m., five hours before the first service of the day, for a typical walk around the entire property. I’ll check the wear, I’ll check the moisture, and then I’ll check every type of detail that needs to be addressed, Bengtson said. Part of the reason the courts are playing so well this week is because the staff prepped them ahead of time. More:Hall of Fame Open Quick Hits: Want to Stay at Hotel Viking? Better be in the main table Its all about prepping, Bengtson said. We prepared really well for the tournament, so I felt really good. Bengtson said he really likes what he does, and working at the Hall of Fame. It’s just a great atmosphere to be around, he said. I enjoy seeing everyone enjoy themselves. That’s the key. I know I thrive when I see the players having a good time. I enjoy seeing the fans come in, that sort of thing. The goal is to keep going and have successful courts every day. More:McKee: People around the world ‘discover beautiful Rhode Island’ in Newport Bengtson said he doesn’t work alone. He highlighted the prowess of his assistant Fred Fletcher, the other full-time staffer at the Hall of Fame, and the work ethic of his seasonal employees, five recent St. Georges School graduates who remained in the area after completing their degrees. I couldn’t ask for a bunch of better guys, Bengtson said. They work hard and do anything you ask of them. They’re all great kids, and if they want to come back next year, they’ll all have jobs. That just says how good they are. Maybe, Bengtson, one of those kids at work this summer gets bitten by the microbe. Like he did decades ago.

