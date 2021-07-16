3 Indian athletes heading to Tokyo 2021 made their debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics





The Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner, as tension mounts for the multi-sport event to be held in Japan’s capital. India has a strong contingent of 119 athletes, including a few debutants, while a few athletes will make their final appearance at the Olympics. Among the veteran athletes, Seema Punia, Tarundeep Rai and Sharath Kamal Achanta will represent India at the Summer Olympics. The first was part of three Olympic Games in 2004, 2012, and 2016. On the other hand, Tarundeep Rai has participated in two Olympic Games in 2004 and 2012. Thus, both athletes made their Olympic debut at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Sharath Kamal Achanta is considered one of India’s greatest table tennis players, and Tokyo is expected to be the final destination for the experienced athlete. One last chance for the old guard to claim an Olympic medal Tarundeep Rai has been one of India’s most consistent archers for the past two decades. He missed qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but made the cut in 2004 and 2012. At the 2012 London Olympics, Rai finished 31st in the individual rankings and was eliminated in the round of 32 matches. Tarundeep Rai qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after an impressive performance in the Archery World Cup in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, where the Indian recurve team won the silver medal in the team event. The Sikkimes-born archer is all set to hang up his bow and arrow after the Tokyo Olympics. Seema Punia is another Indian athlete who has one last shot at an Olympic medal this year. Seema Punia will represent India in the Discuss Throw event, which will be her fourth appearance at the Summer Olympics. The 37-year-old made the cut for the Olympics just in time as she qualified for the event in late June. She recorded a 63.72 m throw in the recently concluded National Inter-State Championship. Seema Punia finished 13th at the London Olympics and has several accolades to her name. The Indian athlete won the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and also won the gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. She also won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2018, in addition to a bronze medal in 2010. Sharath Kamal Achanta has competed in three Olympics to date and made his debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He missed a qualifying spot for the London Olympics but sealed his qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, he was defeated in the first round of the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 39-year-old is one of several athletes competing in their latest Olympics. Kamal Achanta has 4 Commonwealth Gold Medals to his name, including three in the team event. He also picked up two bronze medals at 2018 Asian Games, both in team events.

