ACC Football 2021 Season Position Preview: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

For months we have been looking extensively ahead to the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. And while it’s very useful to know about Syracuse, it’s also valuable to know how Orange fare against ACC foes for 2021.

Last week we previewed running backs and how the position was a potential bright spot for the Orange squad. This time we shift the focus to the conferences of different recipients.

ACC Football 2021 Wide Receivers & Tight Ends Preview

Top performers from last year

Admittedly, the ACC didn’t really have a breakout receiver last year, but a large collection of guys who put in some pretty good performances. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t playmakers either. Clemsons Amari Rodgers led the conference with 77 catches, along with 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He was second in yardage only to North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (1,099) and tied for fourth in receiving TDs. Boston Colleges Zay Flowers led the conference with nine of them, followed by Brown and Wake Forests Jaquarii Roberson with eight each.

Speaking of BC, tight end Hunter Long was one of the more prolific pass-catchers in the conference, with 57 grabs (tied for sixth place in the ACC). our ladyMichael Meyer was the only other conference tight end to have more than 40 catches, and he had 42. Roberson was the only ACC player to average over 100 yards per game, although Brown was also incredibly close, with 99.9 but only five players topped 75 per game. Along with Roberson and Brown, Rodgers, Flowers and Louisvilles Dez Fitzpatrick also made that mark on the season.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Who will excel in 2021?

Roberson will be a vital piece of the puzzle for the Wakes attack this year and should improve on last year’s results, and Flowers should also be vital for BC in year two of the new system with Phil Jurkovec at the center . An important question lingers for Clemson as the status of Justyn Ross remains unknown. While the Tigers clearly have talent on their roster, Ross is an accomplished and dynamic playmaker who has 102 catches, 1,865 yards, and 17 touchdowns in two seasons. Any team, even Clemson, could use a man like that in the passing game.

It could also be a bit of a grab bag. Mike Harley (57 catches / 799 yards / 7 TDs) figures to play for possible draft stock in Miami, and the same goes for Taj Harris. As we’ve discussed here, if Harris has the ability to hit the slot, that should open up his potential (and the Orange attack) quite a bit more. At Pitt, Jordan Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four scores last year, and this time he should improve with a better ground play on the field for the Panthers.

Top three units: 1. Miami, 2. Clemson, 3. Wake Forest

For Miami, Harleys option No. 1 and hell have help between Mark Pope, Jeremiah Payton, tight end Will Mallory and Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo (76 catches, over 1,100 yards, nine TDs in his career). Rambo is the kind of addition that doesn’t have to put on insane numbers to impress. Rather, it only makes for another target when teams target Harley.

Perhaps Clemson’s ranking is largely dependent on Ross’s return. But there’s also reason to believe in this group beyond him, with tight end Braden Galloway plus veteran players like EJ Williams, Frank Ladson, Brannon Spector and Joseph Ngata. Doesn’t just wake up Roberson either as this was a pretty young group last year and the top contributors are all back.

Bottom three units: 12. Louisville, 13. Syracuse, 14. Georgia Tech

Louisvilles past both Fitzpatrick and Tutu Atwell, so they turn to Braden Smith on the wide receiver and Marshon Ford on the tight side to keep a group moving. Personally, I think Malik Cunningham’s skills should help improve this unit, but a lot also depends on whether the run game is capable. If not, things get one-dimensional pretty quickly despite Cunningham’s mobility.

Syracuse, as you know, has one well known good in Harris, and then many question marks. Last year didn’t necessarily develop a ton of depth that this team has at the receiver, so for now, Harris, Anthony Queeley, and whether or not the playbook decides to use the tight ends. Georgia Tech meanwhile continues to exit Paul Johnson’s system and still doesn’t have much going for the receiver and they lost top pass catcher Jalen Camp. This year they are leaning on Malachi Carter and Northwestern transfer Kyric McGowan (34 catches for 366 yards last year).

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Top five wide receivers in the ACC:

Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest Justyn Ross, Clemson Zay Flowers, Boston College Mike Harley, Miami Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

Top three tight ends in the ACC:

James Mitchell, Virginia Tech Braden Galloway, Clemson Will Mallory, Miami

Where is Syracuse located?

While we mention above that the Orange is in the bottom three units, there is also a lot of room for improvement and the pieces to make that happen. Yet there is a lot of what if in there. IF another player (Damien Alford?) can get wide then Harris should be super effective in the slot. But that requires the line to be able to block and improve the play-calling a bit, along with faster QB decisions. So we have to wait and see until we see something on the field.