Sports
ACC Football 2021 Season Position Preview: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
For months we have been looking extensively ahead to the upcoming Syracuse Orange football season. And while it’s very useful to know about Syracuse, it’s also valuable to know how Orange fare against ACC foes for 2021.
Last week we previewed running backs and how the position was a potential bright spot for the Orange squad. This time we shift the focus to the conferences of different recipients.
ACC Football 2021 Wide Receivers & Tight Ends Preview
Top performers from last year
Admittedly, the ACC didn’t really have a breakout receiver last year, but a large collection of guys who put in some pretty good performances. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t playmakers either. Clemsons Amari Rodgers led the conference with 77 catches, along with 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. He was second in yardage only to North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (1,099) and tied for fourth in receiving TDs. Boston Colleges Zay Flowers led the conference with nine of them, followed by Brown and Wake Forests Jaquarii Roberson with eight each.
Speaking of BC, tight end Hunter Long was one of the more prolific pass-catchers in the conference, with 57 grabs (tied for sixth place in the ACC). our ladyMichael Meyer was the only other conference tight end to have more than 40 catches, and he had 42. Roberson was the only ACC player to average over 100 yards per game, although Brown was also incredibly close, with 99.9 but only five players topped 75 per game. Along with Roberson and Brown, Rodgers, Flowers and Louisvilles Dez Fitzpatrick also made that mark on the season.
Who will excel in 2021?
Roberson will be a vital piece of the puzzle for the Wakes attack this year and should improve on last year’s results, and Flowers should also be vital for BC in year two of the new system with Phil Jurkovec at the center . An important question lingers for Clemson as the status of Justyn Ross remains unknown. While the Tigers clearly have talent on their roster, Ross is an accomplished and dynamic playmaker who has 102 catches, 1,865 yards, and 17 touchdowns in two seasons. Any team, even Clemson, could use a man like that in the passing game.
It could also be a bit of a grab bag. Mike Harley (57 catches / 799 yards / 7 TDs) figures to play for possible draft stock in Miami, and the same goes for Taj Harris. As we’ve discussed here, if Harris has the ability to hit the slot, that should open up his potential (and the Orange attack) quite a bit more. At Pitt, Jordan Addison caught 60 passes for 666 yards and four scores last year, and this time he should improve with a better ground play on the field for the Panthers.
Top three units: 1. Miami, 2. Clemson, 3. Wake Forest
For Miami, Harleys option No. 1 and hell have help between Mark Pope, Jeremiah Payton, tight end Will Mallory and Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo (76 catches, over 1,100 yards, nine TDs in his career). Rambo is the kind of addition that doesn’t have to put on insane numbers to impress. Rather, it only makes for another target when teams target Harley.
Perhaps Clemson’s ranking is largely dependent on Ross’s return. But there’s also reason to believe in this group beyond him, with tight end Braden Galloway plus veteran players like EJ Williams, Frank Ladson, Brannon Spector and Joseph Ngata. Doesn’t just wake up Roberson either as this was a pretty young group last year and the top contributors are all back.
Bottom three units: 12. Louisville, 13. Syracuse, 14. Georgia Tech
Louisvilles past both Fitzpatrick and Tutu Atwell, so they turn to Braden Smith on the wide receiver and Marshon Ford on the tight side to keep a group moving. Personally, I think Malik Cunningham’s skills should help improve this unit, but a lot also depends on whether the run game is capable. If not, things get one-dimensional pretty quickly despite Cunningham’s mobility.
Syracuse, as you know, has one well known good in Harris, and then many question marks. Last year didn’t necessarily develop a ton of depth that this team has at the receiver, so for now, Harris, Anthony Queeley, and whether or not the playbook decides to use the tight ends. Georgia Tech meanwhile continues to exit Paul Johnson’s system and still doesn’t have much going for the receiver and they lost top pass catcher Jalen Camp. This year they are leaning on Malachi Carter and Northwestern transfer Kyric McGowan (34 catches for 366 yards last year).
Top five wide receivers in the ACC:
- Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest
- Justyn Ross, Clemson
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Mike Harley, Miami
- Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
Top three tight ends in the ACC:
- James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
- Braden Galloway, Clemson
- Will Mallory, Miami
Where is Syracuse located?
While we mention above that the Orange is in the bottom three units, there is also a lot of room for improvement and the pieces to make that happen. Yet there is a lot of what if in there. IF another player (Damien Alford?) can get wide then Harris should be super effective in the slot. But that requires the line to be able to block and improve the play-calling a bit, along with faster QB decisions. So we have to wait and see until we see something on the field.
Sources
2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2021/7/16/22579877/acc-football-2021-position-preview-wide-receivers-tight-ends-syracuse-orange-rankings-conference
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]