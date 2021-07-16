CUNYAC Announces Tennis Ball Sponsorship Extension with Wilson Sporting Goods





Flushing, New York The City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) is proud to announce that it has reached a contract extension with Wilson Sporting Goods through the 2022-23 season. Wilson is the official tennis ball of the NCAA and NJCAA championships, as well as the official tennis ball of the CUNY Athletic Conference and the tennis championships. A partnership forged in 2012, Wilson will continue to supply the conference with products for his championships. In turn, the CUNYAC will promote the Wilson brand through various media, including: digital signage at its annual men's and women's championships, website advertising, brand awareness through social media and in various publications. In addition, CUNYAC member institutions will benefit from the agreement with the ability to purchase Wilson equipment and merchandise, along with purchase promotions. "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods as the official supplier of tennis balls to the CUNY Athletic Conference," said Associate Director for Operations, Kim Santoiemma. We are delighted that Wilson will provide official match balls for our tennis championships. Molten is a trusted supplier of the highest quality ball and will be key to the success of the CUNYAC in the 2021-2023 seasons." The 2021 CUNYAC Womens Tennis Championship kicks off with the first round on Sunday, October 24, and ends with the final on Friday, October 29, at the USTA National Tennis Center. The 2022 CUNYAC Men's Tennis Championship kicks off on Friday, April 29 and ends on Thursday, May 5 at the iconic national venue. About Wilson Sports Goods Chicago basedWilson Sporting Goods Co.,a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Wilson is the world leader in performance tennis, using player insights to develop products that push tennis equipment innovation into new areas. Through his dedication to creating products that empower athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned his place as a leader in sports equipment.

