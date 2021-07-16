Michigan football to sell jerseys with player names and numbers

It’s been just over two weeks since the name, image, and likeness rules went into effect, allowing student-athletes to benefit through endorsements of various kinds.

While many of the Michigan football players had found different ways to capitalize on Aidan Hutchinson and Daxton Hill launched clothing brands, several others joined video game streaming services, Andrel Anthony became a Barstool athlete now there’s a more tangible, official way. players can take advantage of their NIL.

In an email sent by M-Den, the official athletic apparel maker of the University of Michigan, fans can now buy officially licensed jerseys with the names and numbers of their favorite players.

And, as Twitter user Wolverine Devotee noted, the site makes it easy to select a player of your choice.

Want a JJ McCarthy official jersey? How about an AJ Henning? Surreal. This opens up so many possibilities. Hoping to see custom Michigan Basketball jerseys. pic.twitter.com/qQKvu2tEge — Wolverine Devoted SAVE YOST (@UMichWD) July 16, 2021

Do you buy an official shirt from your favorite player?