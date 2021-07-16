NCSD Announces Fall Athletic Start Dates; high school soccer, tennis, golf practice to start first

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo The Natrona County School District on Friday shared the scheduled start dates for its high school and high school athletic training sessions.

High school football without pads, golf and tennis training starts first, starting August 9 (see below for full schedule.)

NCSD requested that all K-12 families with children who wish to participate in athletics or activities complete the required parental agreements online, found at NCSDs Infinite Campus – Parent portal for the first day of practice.

“It feels like summer has just begun, but we are busy planning and looking forward to a great school year ahead,” said NCSD Director of Public Relations Tanya Southerland in the release. “Some middle and high school sports programs start before the first day of school, others as early as the first week of August. The parenting agreement forms must be completed before the first day of school for all K-12 students; however, we are sharing them early to ensure all interested high school families are aware of these upcoming dates and the tasks to be completed before the first day of fall practices.

NCSD said parents and guardians can contact their child’s school if they have questions about filling out the forms.

“Information regarding the parenting agreement forms and fall sports training start dates has been emailed directly to all secondary (6-12th grade) parents and guardians,” adds NCSD. “Information can also be found by visiting www.natronaschools.org.”

The schedule for the start dates of the athletics training in the fall of 2021 is as follows:

