A Week Away: Your Guide to the 2020 Summer Olympics | Olympics

TOKYO – The 2020 Summer Olympics are just around the corner and here’s what you need to know to prepare for Team USA and others to compete for the gold.

When do the Olympics take place?

Yes, it’s a little confusing, but the 2020 Summer Olympics will actually take place in the summer of 2021.

The opening ceremony broadcast is scheduled to begin on KOMU 8 at 5:55 AM. A primetime rebroadcast of the opening ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on KOMU 8 and will feature special coverage from Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry and parade of Nations that form the heart of the event.

Primetime coverage of the Tokyo Opening Ceremony will be replayed overnight.

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

Where are the Olympics?

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be hosted in Tokyo, Japan. These are Japan’s fourth Olympic Games (Tokyo 1964, Sapporo 1972, Nagano 1998) and their second Summer Olympics (Tokyo 1964). Tokyo is the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games twice.

Where can I watch the Olympics?

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be broadcast on NBC’s networks. This includes coverage on KOMU 8. You can also stream the Olympics on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, or the NBC Sports app. A full TV schedule can be found on the NBC Olympics website and finally on KOMU.com/Olympics.

Which sports are included in the Summer Olympics?

The official Olympic Games website lists 46 sports as part of the games: 3×3 Basketball, Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball/Softball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, Boxing, Canoe/ Kayak Flatwater, Canoe/Kayak Slalom, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Football (Soccer), Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Marathon Swimming, Modern Pentathlon, Mountain Biking, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Road Cycling, Rowing, Rugby, Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Stunt Climbing, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Track Cycling, Trampoline, Triathlon, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

These sports feature both men’s and women’s competition. Full descriptions of each sport can be found on the Olympic Games website.

What’s new for these games?

Five new sports have been added to the 2020 games. Those include surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, karate and baseball/softball.

Another big change is that gymnastics teams no longer field a team of five athletes in the all-round competition. The teams will now only use four athletes.

Good luck! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

Who is participating in Team USA?

613 strong. The official 2020 US Olympic team is here. #Olympic Games in Tokyo — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 13, 2021

Big names include Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Allyson Felix, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, A’ja Wilson, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and others. A full list of Team USA athletes can be found at the: Team VS website.

Are there any fans at the Olympics?

No. The government of Japan declared a state of emergency on July 9, banning fans from entering Olympic venues.

In light of the state of emergency imposed in Tokyo, it was decided today at a meeting of five parties that spectators will not be allowed to enter any venue in Tokyo during the Olympics. For more informationhttps://t.co/FVb4kueNKe — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 8, 2021

Fans are also asked to refrain from attending events that take place outdoors in open areas, such as cycling.

In the interest of health and safety, the Tokyo Organizing Committee has decided to ask the public not to look to the side of the road during the upcoming Olympic cycling and triathlon events. For more information https://t.co/FPzXnzt3Kg — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 9, 2021

Where can I track the number of medals?

The NBC Olympics website has a medal tracker which is updated after each event. KOMU.com/Olympics will also count the medal once the games start.

The first medal to be won will be on July 24 at 11:25 AM Japanese time (July 23 at 9:25 PM central time) in the shooting (10-meter women’s air rifle).

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the US won the medal race with 121 medals, 46 of which were gold. China finished second with 70 medals, 26 of which were gold.

In which locations are events organized?

A full list of the Olympic venues and what events they host can be found at theOlympic website.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place in the newly builtOlympic Stadium. The 68,000-seat stadium was built in 2019 to host these events. Tokyo has seen some venues used elsewhere in the past Olympics fall into disrepair after the games and have worked to combat that.

According to a 2019 Los Angeles Times reportOf the 43 venues needed to host the Olympics, 25 would be pre-existing venues, 10 temporary venues and eight new venues.