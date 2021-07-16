British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton fastest in qualifying Silverstone

The crowd is back for the British Grand Prix – which is live on BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday, with digital coverage on the BBC Sport website

Lewis Hamilton has delighted a crowd of 86,000 at Silverstone to take pole position for Saturday’s new sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver beat title rival Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by 0.075 seconds to secure first place for the new 17-lap race introduced this weekend.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was third ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was sixth and there was an excellent performance from Williams’ George Russell in eighth.

“It has been such a difficult time for everyone and we finally have all the fans at the British Grand Prix and the desire to perform for everyone is incredible,” said Hamilton.

“We watched the England game recently, you see how much passion there is in England. It was a difficult time for everyone and I hoped I could do my part to bring something positive. It’s just the first step, but, wow, what a fantastic way to end the day.”

Vintage Hamilton at Silverstone

Mercedes looked at Red Bull’s pace earlier on Friday but delivered where it mattered in Friday’s qualifying

Hamilton set the time that mattered on his first lap in the final qualifying. He was on course for a faster time on his final run, but made a mistake by sliding wide in the penultimate corner, Vale, and losing time.

But while Verstappen did improve on his final lap, it was not enough to displace Hamilton and the seven-time world champion delighted the crowd.

This is already the biggest crowd at a sporting event in the UK since the start of the pandemic – and more are to follow this weekend, with 140,000 attending Sunday’s Grand Prix in predicted temperatures of close to 30°C.

It was an outstanding performance from Hamilton, helped by the Mercedes team’s first upgrades since the Spanish Grand Prix in May, but it’s not another pole position to add to his 100-percent tally – officially the driver taking the Saturday’s sprint will be classified as the winner of the pole position.

And it was a significant change of form after four wins in five races by Verstappen, who opened a 32-point lead in the championship.

The crowd chanted Hamilton’s name during his post-session interview and he held their admiration.

Hamilton said: “We’ve been missing this for a whole year, I’ve lost my voice a bit. I’m so grateful to see everyone here. To come to Silverstone and have such a packed crowd. You feel the energy I was hopeful with the great work we’ve done with the team and the energy of the fans that would bring us here, thanks to the fans.

“The first lap was great and the second looked even better, but I just lost the back in the last corner and my heart was beating in my mouth when I crossed the line.”

Verstappen said: “The car drove pretty well but just had a lot of understeer so I couldn’t really attack corners, just wait for the front to get traction. Weird feeling to drive, I don’t think it was set-up or front wing related, we’re still pretty close, so it’s okay.”

And the 23-year-old said the new format being tried out this weekend – with two more races scheduled this season – was “a bit of a weird feeling”.

“You do qualifying, you go all out and it doesn’t really mean anything in terms of the pole feeling,” said Verstappen.

“We have a strong race car, but we have to solve the problems in qualifying. I am confident that we can have a strong race.”

There are three world championship points for the winner of Saturday’s sprint, two for the second and one for the third, and Hamilton has said he needs to win both that event and the Grand Prix to close his gap to Verstappen in the championship.

Hamilton has the advantage of his team-mate who is also in the top three with him, while Verstappen’s partner Sergio Perez could only finish fifth in his Red Bull, beaten by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in another stellar qualifying performance by the Monegask.

What a day for the home fans

The Silverstone crowd rose to cheer on Hamilton after he reached qualifying hour

It was a day for the ever-devoted Silverstone crowd to celebrate both the present and the future of British motorsport at the highest level, with all three home drivers in the top 10.

Norris led McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to sixth in a welcome return of form for the popular Australian, but the star of the session was Russell.

The stands cheered for him as he reached the top-10 of the shootout, knocking out two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

And he did it again in the final session, beating the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel to finish eighth.

The crowd cheered as Russell started his round, cheered around him and cheered as he crossed the line to set his time as a new superstar had clearly fallen into the hearts of the fans.

And his performance sent a resounding message to Mercedes, who say they have still not decided whether to choose Russell or Bottas as Hamilton’s partners next season.

Russell said: “Unbelievable. Damon Hill [1996 world champion] told me the crowd is worth a second. I thought he was lying, but maybe he was right.

“Incredible support and great feeling, second Q3 with Williams on the bounce. We’re on at the moment seeing everyone, all together. It’s just amazing. Buzzing, to be honest.”

The performance gives Russell another chance to score his first points for Williams after being robbed from 10th place two weeks ago by a late pass by Alonso in Austria.

“It’s only Friday,” Russell said. “We still have a long way to go, but to get to Q3 in front of my home crowd is great. We have a real chance this weekend and we’re going for it.”

There was plenty of support for seven-time British Grand Prix winner Hamilton