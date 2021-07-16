Cricket: Malan blasts South Africa to victory in third ODI v Ireland





REUTERS: Opener Janneman Malan crushed the fourth highest score in South Africa’s one-day international history when his reckless 177 didn’t help lead the tourists to a series-leveling 70-run win over Ireland on Friday (July 16). Malan put up 225 for the first wicket with the equally impressive Quinton de Kock (120 from 91 balls) while South Africa amassed 346 for four in their 50 overs, before facing Ireland for 276 in 47.1 overs from their answer. Advertisement Advertisement Malan hit 16 fours and six sides in his 169-goal run, falling 11 runs short of Gary Kirsten’s South Africa record of 188 against the United Arab Emirates in the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Ireland had problems early on in their innings when left-spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-51) took quick wickets, leaving the home side 27 for three. Simi Singh (100 not out) scored his first ODI century, and the highest score for an Irishman who batted at number eight, to go along with half a century ahead of South African-born Curtis Campher (54). Tabraiz Shamsi (3-46) was the target of the tourists’ attack, but they made for another sloppy display in the field that saw a number of fallen catches. Ireland won the second ODI on Tuesday by 43 runs after the first game was washed away by rain. Advertisement Advertisement The teams will now compete in a three-match international Twenty20 series from Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/cricket-malan-blasts-south-africa-to-victory-in-third-odi-v-15235726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos