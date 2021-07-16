Ryan Day and another list of mind-bending coaches





It seems that the Ohio state football program leader can’t get any respect from national reporters. Legendary comedian Rodney Dangerfield always claimed, “I don’t get respect.” Ryan Day can probably make that claim too. Just a week or so after Pro Football Focus felt Day didn’t deserve to be ranked in their list of the top twenty college football coaches, another list of head scratchers comes along. This one is from The sports news who, using a six-member panel, ranked all 130 FBS coaches. While this list has Day at number six, it’s the one he’s behind that makes you go, “Wait…what?” At number three is Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma. Like Day, he is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football and like Day, his teams have dominated their conference. Unlike Day, he has not won a playoff game. In fact, the Sooners have lost THREE playoff games under Riley. Ready for who is number four? Brian Kelly of Notre Dame. The same Brian Kelly whose Notre Dame teams are 0-2 in the College Football Playoff and beat 61-17. Oh, and let’s not forget that 42-14 loss to Alabama in the 2012 BCS National Championship game. So, between two playoff games and a national championship game for the playoff, Kelly’s Fighting Irish are out 103–31. He has all four bowl wins in his eleven seasons at Notre Dame. Two of them came against 6-6 Rutgers and 7-5 Iowa State. No one has been in big bowls. Honestly, Kelly and Day each have a win over Clemson, but there is a difference. Kelly took his in two extra time at home advantage during the regular season. Day’s victory came over the Tigers came to a neutral ground in the playoff. Two of the others for Day are predictable. Nick Saban from Alabama and Dabo Swinney from Clemson are in first and second place. I’m surprised that Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is fifth on the list, but at least he’s won a national title in his career. It was seven seasons ago (2013 with Florida State), but when you rank coaches, you can justify putting him before Day. Putting Riley and Kelly in front of him is something I just can’t agree with. Day is the only Big Ten coach to be in the top ten, but the conference landed seven in the top 25. That’s the most of any conference. Penn State’s James Franklin is 11th. Pat Fitzgerald is a very creditable twelfth. Jim Harbaugh is overrated in 15th place, while Paul Chryst of Wisconsin is in 17th place. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and Tom Allen of Indiana are 20th and 21st. Lists like this are just that, a list. They are meaningless and are only intended to create discussion and arguments. Ohio State football fans know how great Ryan Day is and what a gem of a head coach we have.

