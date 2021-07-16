International Tennis Hall of Fame in honor of two classes on Saturday night





NEWPORT It’s been decades since the WTA made a tour stop in the City-by-the-Sea with Newport’s Virginia Slims, but the nine pioneering women who ensured their contemporaries had a place to play are being honored here this weekend. . The Original 9 becomes the first group ever to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday evening. They will be joined by Australian star Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, with the Class of 2021. Also because they were honored with the Class of 2020 on Saturday, their inaugural ceremony was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pandemic include Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez, who toured the Hall of Fame this week. The festivities begin at 6:00 PM and are held in the forecourt, near the entrance to Bellevue Avenue. More:Who is the GOAT? Players at Hall of Fame Open debate between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer On September 23, 1970, the Original 9 took a bold move that would change the course of tennis history forever. In a fight against growing inequalities in prize money and playing opportunities for women in professional tennis, they signed $1 contracts with World Tennis Magazine publisher Gladys Heldman to compete in a new women’s tournament. More:New Hall of Fame Job Open a Winner Among the Players Eight of the women entered the draw and Rosie Casals claimed that first title. The resounding success of the event led to the creation of the Virginia Slims circuit and paved the way for today’s WTA Tour. The nine women to be honored on Saturday are Americans Casals, Peaches Bartkowicz, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, Valerie Ziegenfuss and Australians Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid. Alexander Bublik not worried about Curse of the Casino For more than 30 years, the Curse of the Casino has teased the top-ranked player at the Hall of Fame Open, but John Isner put an end to that in 2018, when he became the first No. 1 seed to hoist the Van Alen Cup. More:Brewer Rowe Promoted to Tournament Director at Tennis Hall of Fame Open He repeated that feat the following year, beating Alexander Bublik in the final. Now it’s Bublik’s turn. The up-and-coming player from Kazakhstan is number 37 in the world and is the top league here this week. On his way to the semi-finals he encounters little resistance. After getting a bye in the round of 16, he defeated 2016 champion Ivo Karovic in three sets before driving past Jason Jung 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday. As for the number 1 seed, Bublik, who will face South African Kevin Anderson in Saturday’s semi-final, doesn’t see it as a huge achievement. More:Jon Bengtson followed his passion from URI to New England Patriots to Tennis Hall of Fame “There’s not much to say. I think it’s good,” he said after his opening win on Wednesday. “It means you’re not in one of the strongest tournaments of the year. If you’re rank 37 and you’re the first seed, it means the field isn’t that strong.” Welcome back Kevin Anderson The last time Kevin Anderson played at the Newport Casino, George W. Bush was still in office. Yes, so long ago. It was 2008 and Anderson’s stay was rather short, losing in the second round to Ivan Navarro. The 35-year-old South African has fared much better in his return, reaching the semi-finals by taking a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 victory over American Jack Sock on Thursday. More:Hall of Fame Open Quick Hits: Want to Stay at Hotel Viking? Better be in the main table Anderson was asked what he remembers of his first trip here 13 years. “I remember bits and pieces, but not too much,” he said. “I knew I was having a good time. I remember going on a boat trip that was pretty spectacular. It was a bit of a weird experience coming back all those years later, thinking back to when I was 22 and a bit of my career to start.” Anderson’s life out of court has certainly changed since his last visit. In 2019, he welcomed his first child, daughter Keira. On the pitch, he says he’s feeling good and ready to make a run for what would be his seventh singles title. “I still have a lot of motivation and a lot of work to do,” he said.

