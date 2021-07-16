10 Pokémon That Would Win Gold at the Olympics

There are 33 sports and 339 different events in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics – not as many as there are pokemon, but still a decent amount. Pokémon need to be in good shape when fighting, and some of them are constantly training in an effort to get better, stronger, and faster, just like Olympic athletes. They also know what it’s like to compete, be it in battles or competitions.

There are Pokémon that specialize in certain areas, including sports, which would put them in a prime position for a gold medal in the Summer Olympics. These Pokémon are tailor-made to take the games by storm.

10 Throh is the judo Pokemon who would throw his way to gold

As a Judo Pokemon, Throh would of course be the favorite in the Judo event, which revolves around throwing your opponent to the ground. The clue is in the name: Throh would just “throw” his opponents everywhere to get the gold medal. According to the Pokdex listing for Pokemon Sword Zwa, he performs throwing moves with top-notch skill, and his belt darkens as he absorbs his sweat. Other mentions state that when it encounters an enemy larger than itself, it wants to throw it.

9 Alolan Raichu would electrify in new surfing event

Everyone who has playedNew Pokemon Snapwill have seen Alolan Raichu’s surfing performance. Surfing is one of four new events at the Tokyo Olympics, and assuming Alolan Raichu could compete because he uses his tail as a surfboard, it would take some real skill to beat.

The Mouse Pokémon’s Ability is Surge Surfer, which doubles its speed under certain conditions. Alolan Raichu also lives in the Alola region, which is based in Hawaii, known for its huge waves, so it would have a great shot at the gold in surfing.

8 Hitmonchan is a lightning fast punching machine

Known as the Punching Pokémon, Hitmonchan has speed, physical attack power, and moves like Focus Punch and Close Combat at his disposal to make him a major contender for the gold medal in boxing.

The Pokdex entry for Pokemon Red and Blue states, “While seemingly doing nothing, he fires punches in lightning-fast salvos that can’t be seen.” It’s hard to imagine anyone not being misled by that.

7 Crown Sword Zacian would win gold in fencing thanks to his incredible speed

It is said that the sword that carries Zacian’s crowned sword shape can cut through anything. Cutting through your opponent isn’t the goal in fencing, of course, but Zacian also moves faster than the blink of an eye, and speed is a big part of fencing. However, it may have to curb its immense strength in order not to be disqualified, as thePokemon Sword Zwamascot is able to kill Gigantamax Pokémon with a single blow.

6 Machamp’s strength makes it gold for weightlifting

With four big, muscular arms, Machamp would be the man to beat in weightlifting. If Gigantamaxing was allowed at the Tokyo Olympics, the Superpower Pokémon would win at a gallop. In episode 2 of the Twilight Wings series, “Workout”“ viewers got a glimpse of Machamp’s training regime under Bea, doing push-ups with huge boulders on his back. The Pokemon Shield In Pokdex it is mentioned that Machamp once used his immeasurable strength to lift a large ship that was in trouble and bring it to port.

5 Decidueye would aim for gold in archery with his unerring accuracy

The Arrow Quill Pokémon is extremely accurate and can pluck, aim, and fire an arrow shaft from its wings in a tenth of a second.Pokemon Sword Zwa‘s Pokdex entry states that Decidueye’s shots never miss, and the entry for Pokemon Sunsays it can pierce a pebble at distances of over a hundred yards. Decidueye is based on Robin Hood, a skilled archer, and would be a safe bet for the gold medal in archery.

4 Golduck’s webbed appendages allow it to swim better than humans

according to hisUltra MoonPokdex entry, Golduck is a professional swimmer who can swim two days in a row. Its long, slender limbs and broad fins make it a natural swimmer that would surely win gold in any of the aquatic events. Indeed, the Pokdex entry in the 7th episode of the Diamond and Pearl series, “Like It or Lup It!“evenstates that Golduck can swim faster than a gold medalist.

3 Smeargle is a ping pong master who doesn’t miss

In “Smashing with Sketch!”the 66th episode of theSun Moonseries, Smeargle takes on Mienshao in the final match of the Pokémon Ping Pong tournament. The Painter Pokémon uses its brush-like tail as a paddle, returning shot after shot with speed and accuracy.

His move Sketch allows him to learn his opponent’s move, and he always hits. With such accuracy and quick reflexes, Smeargle would be a contender for a gold medal in table tennis.

2 Lycanroc Would Use Rock Climbing To Overcome In Speed ​​Climbing

Speed ​​climbing is a new event to be introduced at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It involves two people (or Pokémon) climbing a vertical wall as fast as possible at the same time. With his speed and Rock Climb movement, Lycanroc would be a prime candidate for a gold medalist in the event. The Wolf Pokemon has both composure and intense fighting spirit, and his quick movements confuse his enemies. The afternoon form is the fastest of the three forms, with 112 for base speed, so it would be hoped that the event takes place during the day.

1 Deoxys would dominate the 100 meters thanks to its DNA configuration

With its incredible base speed of 180, Deoxys is the fastest bipedal Pokémon out there. The Legendary Pokémon Regieleki is actually faster than Deoxys, at 200 base speed, but since it has no legs, it wouldn’t exactly be fair to the other athletes. Multiple Pokdex entries for Deoxys state that it is an alien virus that fell on a meteor on Earth and has undergone a DNA mutation. His body is configured for superior agility and speed, which would give him an edge over other sprinters in the 100m.

