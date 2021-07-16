Big 12 extends partnership with Tickets For Less; Tickets for football championships on sale





american football

16-7-2021 14:00:00 hours

Tickets For Less, The Official Ticket Marketplace of the Big 12 Conference and the Big 12 Conference have extended their partnership through the 2023-2024 season. The Big 12 Conference and Tickets For Less announced a multi-year relationship in January 2020, which will now be extended for another calendar year. Additionally, Tickets For Less has gone on sale today with tickets to the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship game on December 4, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. We are excited to expand our partnership with the Big 12 conference and have tickets for sale for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship game at AT&T Stadium, said Tickets For Less president and founder Dan Rouen. We are more than ready for the return of college football season and we can’t wait to bring Big 12 fans back to stadiums across the region. Big 12 fans can find tickets at ticketsforless.com or by calling 877-685-3322. Tickets For Less is one of the top-rated marketplaces by consumers, offering tickets to all events with no additional taxes or fees per ticketing service. In addition to being the official ticket marketplace for the Big 12 Conference, the agreement will also provide Tickets For Less with brand awareness through the Big 12 This Week radio show and other Conference-controlled platforms. All parts of this agreement are administered by: Big 12 sports accommodations, the Learfield IMG College team dedicated to the conference as the holder of the sponsorship rights. About tickets for less: Founded in 2004, Tickets For Less is the fastest growing event distribution company in North America. They are also the leading ticket marketplace in the Midwest for sports and live entertainment, consistently receiving highly rated reviews from customers and fans alike. Tickets For Less’s success is rooted in their ability to provide the customer with an easy buying experience with no service fees, taxes or surprises at checkout. Effective December 31, 2020, Tickets For Less has acquired Ticket Solutions, now a property of Tickets For Less. About Big 12 Conference The Big 12 Conference consists of 10 Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia universities. The Big 12 is an NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletic conference that spans five states with more than 40 million people within its geographic footprint. In its 26th year, the Conference has produced more than 720 Academic All-America selections and claimed national championship team titles in 19 of the 23 sponsored sports. Together, the student athletes and teams have won more than 700 individual NCAA titles and 69 national team championships. Nearly 5,000 student athletes from across the United States and around the world compete under the Big 12 banner annually. For more information, visit Big12Sports.com and follow the conference on Facebook (Facebook.com/Big12), Twitter (@Big12Conference ) and YouTube (YouTube.com/Big12Conference ).

