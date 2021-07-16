Roundup: Richards leads CU men’s hockey | Sport

CASTLETON Following a national search for the next Castleton University men’s ice hockey head coach, Kyle Richards has been promoted to head coach of the program with immediate effect, Castleton’s Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson announced on Friday.

We were excited to have Kyle fill this role, Tyson said. He has been part of this program for many years, both as a player and as a coach, and he has a real passion for Castleton, for the student athletes and for the community.

Richards most recently spent the 2020-21 season as a graduate assistant to Castletons, returning to his alma mater on the coaching side of the program. He was a four-year member of the Spartan hockey program from 2010 to 2014, winning more than 70 percent of his face-offs and earning the team’s Most Improved Player award during the 2011-12 season.

He was also named several times to the ECAC All-Academic Team and was named the fan favorite during his senior year. Richards finished his playing days with Castleton 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists.

After a successful career with the Spartans, Richards quickly moved behind the bench as the head coach of West Virginia University’s ACHA men’s ice hockey program, where he coached his way to a 21-16-1 record over two seasons, including a win at a National Championship. ranked program.

Following his time at WVU, Richards spent the 2016-17 season as an associate head coach for the University of Alabamas AHCA program before taking on the head coach role at Alabama during the 2017-18 season. During his three years as head coach at Alabama, Richards led the Crimson Tide to their most AHCA Division I wins and the highest national ranking in program history, and had a team GPA of over 3.1 each year.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be named the newest head coach of the Castleton men’s hockey program,” said Richards. I want to thank Deanna Tyson, Tim Barrett, the entire hiring committee and the Blue Line Club for putting their trust in me to lead this program. Ever since I set foot on campus, I knew Castleton was home. I’ve had an incredible experience as a player, student and community member, and I want to help current and future student-athletes have that same experience.

“I look forward to building a new tradition and standard of Castleton hockey that the university, the community and especially the alumni will be proud to call their own,” he continued. I am excited to help our current and future student athletes achieve their goals in the academic and athletic fields during their time at Castleton and beyond.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Coaching moves

There have been some recent changes in basketball coaching regarding the areas college scene.

Former Castleton University basketball player Casey McGraw has taken on the head coach position of the Elmira College men’s team.

Northern Vermont University-Johnson has named Alfred Johnson as men’s basketball coach. He replaces Miles Smith.

McGraw was an assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan when that school won the Division III National Championship.

Johnson was 42-61 as head coach when he was with St. Marys in Maryland from 1999 to 2003.

He was most recently an assistant coach at Division II Elizabeth City State.

WOMEN HOCKEY

Willard lands on NOW

NORTHFIELD Norwich University hockey head coach Sophie Leclerc named Taylor Willard its lead assistant coach on Friday.

Willard replaces Mollie Fitzpatrick who left in June to join Boston University’s women’s ice hockey coaching staff.

Willard comes to Norwich after serving as a volunteer assistant at the University of Vermont for the past two years. She helped the Catamounts to a 16-23-8 record and back-to-back Hockey East quarterfinal appearances.

I am extremely pleased that Taylor Willard is joining our team, said Leclerc. It was clear after getting to know Taylor through the recruiting process that she has a deep passion for all aspects of the game, and that she will be an incredible addition to the Norwich community. The players and I are eager to learn from Taylor and her great experiences as a player and coach at the Division I level.

Willard played for and worked under former Amherst College head coach Jim Plumer at UVM. Plumer won back-to-back NCAA Division III National Championships at Amherst in 2009 and 2010.

Willard was a two-year captain, registering 145 games for Vermont, which equals the second most in the program’s history. Willard is also in the top 10 on the schedule for points, assists, power play goals and most power play goals in a single season. Her point total is the highest for a defender in the history of the program.

Willard was a two-time Hockey East Second Team All-Star (2015-16, 2016-17) and an honorable mention All-Star in 2017-18. She was also named to the New England Hockey Writers Association Division I All-Star Team after her 2016-17 campaign.

I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to participate as an assistant coach in such an established and successful program at Norwich University, said Willard. I am very happy to have the opportunity to work for Sophie Leclerc. She’s a great person and coach, and I’m excited to get to know and build relationships with our passionate student-athletes. Can’t wait to experience and feel the community support and be part of the Norwich family!

I also want to thank the University of Vermont for everything they’ve given me over the years, and I hope I can bring the knowledge I’ve gained from playing and coaching for that program to Norwich.

Willard also won the Sarah Devens Award 2018, which is presented annually to a player who demonstrates leadership and dedication both on and off the ice. The Devens Award is presented as a joint honor between ECAC Hockey and Hockey East and helps a deserving student athlete with a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Willard was the first Vermont player to win the prestigious award, and the first Hockey East player since 2006 to receive the honor.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Middlebury Openers

MIDDLEBURY The Middlebury College men’s soccer team opens its season on Sept. 7 against Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh, New York.

The Panthers home opener comes on Sept. 111. at noon against Wesleyan.

The Middlebury women’s football team kicks off the season at Union on September 7 and then plays the home opener on September 11 at 11am against Wesleyan.