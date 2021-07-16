Rogue ADC Hans Sama explains how his tennis background helped him prepare for the pressures of competitive League





Play competitively League of Legends at the highest level can be one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking experiences in a professional’s life as they are in the spotlight of thousands of viewers and also compete against the best players in the world. This is especially true in Europe due to the sheer amount of talent looking to make their name in the scene. But for Rogue’s star AD carry Hans Sama, he’s been prepared for these moments since childhood. The 21-year-old spoke to Dot Esports about his past experience in competition during his time as a high-level tennis player. Hans Sama started playing tennis at the age of six and many people already called him a future champion because of his skill in the sport. “It’s helped me in some ways with how you handle pressure because in tennis I’ve had a lot of pressure on my shoulders,” Hans Sama told Dot Esports. The young prodigy always wanted to go far in tournaments. He was able to make it to the final but never win the trophy. He also explained that this pressure to perform helped him when he finally decided to turn pro League. Many aspiring pro players have trouble coping with the expectations that come with high-level playing because they’ve never experienced the bright lights of the stage, the volume of the crowd, and the heightened stress associated with trying to to win a major tournament. Rogue fans should consider themselves lucky too, as Hans Sama was originally a fan of MMORPGs like warcraft 3. His move came from when he and his family moved and his brother met new friends who were playing too League. Since there was only one PC in the house, his brother practically forced him to play League as MMORPGs usually take a lot more time than MOBAs. Eventually Hans Sama started to get better and better at League until season four hit, and then he started changing his mindset to possibly turn pro. He attended a number of LAN events with his friends and joined a number of different teams before finally getting his first LEC start with Misfits in 2016. Since then he has become one of the top ADCs in the region and now wants to win his first championship. Be sure to follow us YouTube for more esports news and analysis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/league-of-legends/news/rogue-adc-hans-sama-tennis-background-pressures-of-competitive-league The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos