Tokyo Olympic Games Sport-by-Sport Schedule and Venues





t The Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner and the city that has waited a year longer than planned to host the Games is finally hosting the world’s sports stars. The build-up was straight forward, with the coronavirus pandemic not only forcing last year’s Games to be postponed but also threatening their prospects of continuing this year. Thankfully, the show continues despite most venues being unable to welcome fans due to re-imposed restrictions. In total there are medals to be won in 33 different sports at 42 locations. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where they’ll be won READ MORE Sport-by-sports schedule and venues of the Tokyo Olympics Archery: July 23-31 Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

July 23-31 Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Artistic Gymnastics: July 24 to August 3 Arlake Gymnastics Center

July 24 to August 3 Arlake Gymnastics Center Artistic swimming: August 2-7 Tokyo Aquatics Center

August 2-7 Tokyo Aquatics Center Athletics: July 30 to August 8 Tokyo Stadium & Sapporo Odori Park < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6384%"/> AFP via Getty Images Badminton : July 24 to August 2 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

: July 24 to August 2 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Baseball/Softball : July 21 to August 7 Fukushima & Yokohama

: July 21 to August 7 Fukushima & Yokohama Basketball: 25 July to 8 August Aomi Urban Sports Park (33) & Saitama Super Arena

25 July to 8 August Aomi Urban Sports Park (33) & Saitama Super Arena Beach Volleybal: July 24 to August 7 Shiokaze Parkka

July 24 to August 7 Shiokaze Parkka boxing: July 24 to August 8 Kokugikan Arena

July 24 to August 8 Kokugikan Arena Canoe slalom: July 25-30 Kasai Kano Slalom Center

July 25-30 Kasai Kano Slalom Center Canoe sprint: August 2-7 Sea Forest Waterway

August 2-7 Sea Forest Waterway Cycling BMX: July 29 to August 1 Arlake Urban Sports Park

July 29 to August 1 Arlake Urban Sports Park Bike gone: July 24, 25 & 28 Musashinonomori Park & ​​Fuji International Speedway

July 24, 25 & 28 Musashinonomori Park & ​​Fuji International Speedway Velodrome: August 2-8 Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka < style="display:block;padding-top:59.16%"/> AFP via Getty Images To dive: July 25 to August 7 Tokyo Aquatics Center Aqua

July 25 to August 7 Tokyo Aquatics Center Aqua Rider: July 24 to August 7 Equestrian Park & ​​Sea Forest Cross-Country Course

July 24 to August 7 Equestrian Park & ​​Sea Forest Cross-Country Course fencing: July 24 to August 1 Makuhari Messe Hall

July 24 to August 1 Makuhari Messe Hall American football: July 21 to August 7 Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama

July 21 to August 7 Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium and International Stadium Yokohama Golf: Men July 29 to August 1, Ladies August 4-7 Kasumigaseki Country Club

Men July 29 to August 1, Ladies August 4-7 Kasumigaseki Country Club Handball: July 24 to August 8 Yoyogi National Stadium

July 24 to August 8 Yoyogi National Stadium Hockey: July 24 to August 6 Oi Hockey Stadium

July 24 to August 6 Oi Hockey Stadium Judo: July 24 to 31 Nippon Budokan

July 24 to 31 Nippon Budokan Karate: August 5-7 Nippon Budokan

August 5-7 Nippon Budokan Marathon swimming: August 4-5 Odaiba Marine Park

August 4-5 Odaiba Marine Park Modern pentathlon: August 5-7 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium

August 5-7 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium Rhythmic gymnastics: August 6-8 Arlake Gymnastics Center

August 6-8 Arlake Gymnastics Center Rowing: July 23-30 Sea Forest Waterway

July 23-30 Sea Forest Waterway Rugby Sevens : July 26-31 Tokyo Stadium

: July 26-31 Tokyo Stadium The sailing: July 25 to August 4 Marina Enoshima En

July 25 to August 4 Marina Enoshima En Shoot: July 24 to August 2 Asaka Shooting Range Shoot

July 24 to August 2 Asaka Shooting Range Shoot Skateboarding: Street July 24-25 & Park August 4-5 Arlake Urban Sports Park < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6531%"/> Getty Images sport climbing : August 3-6 Aomi Urban Sports Park

: August 3-6 Aomi Urban Sports Park Surf : July 25 to August 1 Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba

: July 25 to August 1 Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba Swimming: July 24 to August 1 Tokyo Aquatics Center

July 24 to August 1 Tokyo Aquatics Center Table tennis: July 24 to August 6 Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

July 24 to August 6 Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Taekwondo: July 24-27 Makuhari Messe Hall

July 24-27 Makuhari Messe Hall Tennis: July 24 to August 1 Arlake Tennis Park

July 24 to August 1 Arlake Tennis Park Trampoline Gymnastics: July 30-31 Arlake Gymnastics Center

July 30-31 Arlake Gymnastics Center Triathlon: Individual 26-27 & Mixed Relay 31 July Odaiba Marine Park

Individual 26-27 & Mixed Relay 31 July Odaiba Marine Park Volley-ball : July 24 to August 8 Arlake Arena

: July 24 to August 8 Arlake Arena Water polo: July 24 to August 8 Tatsumi Water Polo Center

July 24 to August 8 Tatsumi Water Polo Center Weightlifting: July 24 to August 4 Tokyo International Forum

July 24 to August 4 Tokyo International Forum wrestle: August 1-7 Makuhari Messe Hall

