‘It’s a personal choice, not now’ – CBS Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies starter Aaron Nola has been on the COVID injured list since July 11 after third baseman Alec Bohm tested positive in Boston last weekend. He is nearing a return to rotation with MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reporting he will start against the Yankees on Tuesday.
However, despite his recent experience of being in close contact with someone who tested positive, Nola has no intention of getting vaccinated.
“I don’t know,” Nola said to NBC Sports Philly’s Jim Salisbury. “It’s a personal choice. Not now. I’ll stick to that.”
The Phillies are one of seven teams in Major League Baseball to have yet to reach the 85% vaccination threshold, which could help ease league-imposed COVID protocols.
Manager Joe Girardi told Salisbury he thinks it is unlikely that the players who have not been vaccinated will change that status.
“I think the people who haven’t been vaccinated are probably not going to be vaccinated,” Girardi said. “That would be my guess.”
With a record of 44-44, the Phils are just 3.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East division. That positioning heading into the second half has fans hoping for the playoffs.
With members of the team remaining unvaccinated, the possibility remains that players could miss more matches later, something Nola said was considered by the players.
“Yeah, that occurred to us,” Nola said. “We have to be careful.”
