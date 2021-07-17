If you’re in 163rd place at Newport Open, this is how much money you’ll win

I haven’t been to Wimbledon, but it couldn’t be more beautiful than this location off Bellevue Avenue, a hidden world of shingled architecture around emerald green courts that evokes a sense of sophisticated mid-19th century Europe.

Newports Open, the state’s premier tennis tournament, is still going on, with the final on Sunday, but for Jung, it ended in the quarters at around 2:15 PM Thursday.

Minutes later, his image appeared to me on a one-on-one Zoom, the protocol for interviewing players.

His face was still sweaty from playing in the damp sun.

Jung had a tough draw in Thursday’s quarters against the tournament’s top league, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik, 37th in the world. But it was a good fight, with Jung taking the lead in the second set. In the end, Bublik tolerated and defeated him in two straights.

But it turns out Newport was no disappointment to Jung. He felt good about his performance here. It got him a decent payday of $15,580. He has had tournaments in the past where he made a few hundred.

Until Thursday, he was 270th in the world in 2021 tennis winnings with $71,811.

That’s on track for what he needs to pay his way through the tour, at least $100,000 or so.

Were not as lucky as the guys who win the grand slams and play 10 or 15 tournaments a year, he told me.

At that level, the top players only play the Eredivisie matches, and do well. Djokovic has won $6.2 million so far in 2021 and the next 12 have all made more than $1 million.

Jung plays almost twice as many tournaments a year as over 25 and looking at his itinerary will make you dizzy.

From mid-February, it was Italy to Singapore, Acapulco and Miami within five weeks. Then Tallahassee to Croatia to Portugal to Little Rock in the next five or so. And so on, through the French Open and Wimbledon, where Jung made it through the first few rounds.

Born in California, he attended the University of Michigan, but has family roots in Taiwan, so he plays for “China, Taipei,” as the tour calls that country.

Jung was in first or second place on the Michigan team, but didn’t think he had enough to make it on the pro tour, so he first took a job with an oil company in California. Then a friend forced him to try a tournament in Seattle.

Jung won, even dominated, and gained more confidence in himself as a prospect. For 10 years, he has performed the duel on the tour, reaching a peak of 114th in the world in 2018, and still intoxicated by the chase.

Most of the top ranked players get hotels paid through the tournaments and he’s been to Newports Viking this week. But other expenses, especially travel expenses, are on him.

Jung now earns enough to pay his annual overhead of more than $100,000. In the last few years, his winnings have passed over $130,000. But that’s not enough to take a coach to every game, which he would like.

I have to choose which weeks to bring him.

A bigger priority for Jung these days is having a physio, as he calls his trainer.

He laughed and explained: I’m 32.

If most of us pull a muscle, that means we can’t train for a few weeks. He literally has no money left for Jung. So staying in shape, with excellent grooming and pre-play stretching, is critical.