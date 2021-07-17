6 new players to join the UMaine women’s ice hockey team





A player from the Hungarian national team and a transfer from Dartmouth College are among the six new players who will join the University of Maines women’s ice hockey program this season. UMaine has reached the Hockey East semifinals for the past two seasons, losing 1-0 to Providence in the semifinals last season in overtime. Richard Reichenbach’s Black Bears went 8-9-1 as they had to play all their games on the go due to COVID-19 restrictions in Maine. Since the NCAA has not allowed student athletes to qualify for a year due to the pandemic in the past year, UMaine will return all but two players: defenders Anna Zikova and Daria Tereshkina, who were both chosen in the National Womens Hockey League draw on June 29 . Reichenbach said he likes the incoming class and said they will be able to develop without being pressured because we have the most complete group of returning players we’ve ever had. Mira Serely will be the first Hungarian woman to play at UMaine. She had 18 goals and 23 assists in 2019-20 for the Ontario Hockey Academy, but was wiped out by the pandemic last season. She had four goals and an assist in her last 13 appearances for Hungary. Jen Costa is a striker who played in 83 games at Dartmouth College and had seven goals and five assists, including four goals and three assists in 29 games in 2019-20. Dartmouth did not have a season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. According to Reichenbach, the 1.80 meter tall defender Bailey Oakes could make a direct contribution to the defense. She scored five goals and 10 assists in 36 games for the Toronto Eros in the 2019-20 Provincial Womens Hockey League. Striker Alyssa Wruble of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, had 18 goals and 14 assists for the Philadelphia Junior Flyers in 2019-20. Darci Matson spent parts of the past four seasons with the Alaska All-Stars 19U Team and led her team to the Pacific District Championship after racking up 14 points in four games. She was recommended to the UMaine coaching staff by fellow Alaskan and former UMaine All-American goalie and Hobey Baker Award finalist Jeremy Swayman, who now plays for the NHLs Boston Bruins. Courtney Colarullo is a speed skating defenseman from Ayer, Massachusetts, who played the last three seasons for New Hampton School in New Hampshire. Reichenbach said Serely is a very skilled player who can play in all situations and can both score goals and be a playmaker. She also has good defensive awareness. Oakes will have one of the toughest shots on the team, while Costa will provide valuable leadership and be a two-way player. Matson has the potential to eventually evolve into a top six forward during her career. Colarullo is smart with the puck and can break it out of the defensive zone and Wruble is a tough player who will be a good checker and penalty killer. More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/07/16/sports/umaine-sports/6-new-players-to-join-umaine-womens-ice-hockey-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos