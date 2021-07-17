Los Angeles Dodgers take time to rebuild Clayton Kershaw for return, says Dave Robertss





The Los Angeles Dodgers began the second half of their season on Friday with lingering uncertainty over the status of longtime ace Clayton Kershaw, who is on the list injured with an inflammation in his left forearm. Kershaw is training, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, but there’s still no telling when he’ll resume throwing and rebuild for a return to rotation. Kershaw, who has a 3.39 ERA this season with 127 strikeouts and 19 walks in 106 1/3 innings, last pitched on July 3 and underwent an MRI less than a week later that showed inflammation only in the area of ​​his pitching elbow exposed. “We’re going to take this time to give him a breather,” Roberts said. “This is something that, with the pain and then taking some time to rebuild here for the sprint, I think it makes sense, and Clayton is working on that.” 2 Related The Dodgers, two games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants, entered the season with plenty of depth at the start, but went into the All-Star break with serious questions about their rotation. With Kershaw on the IL, Dustin May opting for end-of-season Tommy John surgery and Trevor Bauer on administrative leave until at least July 27 as they face sexual assault charges, the Dodgers have only four healthy starters left. . One of those four, David Price, is just now getting stretched after spending the first three months of the season in the bullpen. Josiah Gray, the Dodgers’ main prospect, is one of the internal options the Dodgers are considering for the vacant rotation spot, Roberts said. Gray, 23, suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year, but threw six scoreless innings in two appearances since returning for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts indicated that Kershaw’s rehabilitation process is rooted primarily in pragmatism. “That’s something that once it came about it made sense to take the time to finish part of the season and save some bullets for the rest of the season and the entire postseason,” he said. Roberts. “We have a good feeling about it. I don’t know exactly when he will play catch again, but I have a good feeling about the process.”

