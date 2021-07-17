Virginia Tech Football Recruitment: Four-Star OL Gunner Givens Commits Justin Fuente And The Hokies





247Sport

One of the country’s top domestic offensive linemen has made his college decision. Gunner Givens, a four-star offensive lineman from Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Virginia, announced Friday afternoon on CBS Sports HQ that he will continue his playing career at Virginia Tech. Givens chose the Hokies over finalists Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State. His effort is a big boost for coach Justin Fuente. Givens, a 6-foot-5, 270-pounder ranked No. 131 overall, is the fourth-best offensive line and is the fifth-ranked player in the state of Virginia in the class of 2022. Givens told CBS Sports HQ that the idea of Playing Virginia Tech is something he’s been hoping to do for a long time. “I’ve been going to technical games since I was a little kid,” he said. “I’ve dreamed of coming out of the tunnel to ‘Enter Sandman’.” Brian Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Givens: “Frame built for offensive tackle. Good height and lean. Played tight as a sophomore but transitioning to offensive tackle. Bends at the knees and stays low. Often wins leverage. Athletic and can move sideways. Plays with posture and his physique. Is Aggressive firing on snap Development will determine if he tackles right or left Needs to refine technique Learning footwork and staying engaged longer on the block are necessary developments Continuous increase in upper body strength is important Demonstrating a stair step to cover the outside Multi-year starter at Top 20 program with the advantage of growing into an early roster.” Givens made an official visit to Virginia Tech on June 4 and made the trek to Happy Valley two weeks later to visit Penn State. They are the only two official visits he has made since the end of the extended dead period. He is the 19th player committed to Virginia Tech during this recruiting cycle and is the second four-star prospect in the current class.

